Joplin Man Charged For Child Abuse

On September 13, 2017 the Joplin Police Department was notified of a possible abuse of a 10 year old boy. The boy had gone to school with visible marks and bruises from being abused by his father. The suspect in the case, Hossam M. Amin, 35, Joplin, was arrested after an investigation. He was charged by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office with Abuse of a Child. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.