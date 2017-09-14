Quantcast

Joplin Man Charged For Child Abuse - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Man Charged For Child Abuse

Updated:
Hossam M. Amin Hossam M. Amin
Joplin, MO -

On September 13, 2017 the Joplin Police Department was notified of a possible abuse of a 10 year old boy. The boy had gone to school with visible marks and bruises from being abused by his father. The suspect in the case, Hossam M. Amin, 35, Joplin, was arrested after an investigation. He was charged by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office with Abuse of a Child. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.