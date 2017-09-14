McDonald County Food Pantry and Thrift Store Fights Back Against Theft.

Angela and Lissa are boxing up food to give to those in need, food that is funded by the community and mostly their thrift store sales. Crosslines feeds around 700 McDonald County families every month.

But it is often stolen before it can be placed in the right hands.

"They'll drop it off outside and we cant get in fast enough, people are taking it before we can get it in" says the Crosslines director, Angela Martin.

But prosecuting someone for donation theft comes with some extra challenges.

the Anderson police chief, Seth Daniels explains, "At what point does it become the food pantry or the establishment's property? is it when it's dropped off in the drop box or is it when they actually take possession of it and take it inside the store?"

And how do officials determine the severity of the theft?

"The dollar amount depends on whether it's a misdemeanor or felony. If somebody comes and drops something off in the middle of the night and it's not accounted for and somebody else comes and takes it, takes the bag out of the drop box..what was in the bag? Was it felony amount? Was it misdemeanor amount?" he says.

But now, thanks to the new sign..if the thief gets caught--they will be charged with trespassing

The sign is one of the cheaper recent security upgrades

"A drop off shed in the front of our building..add lights to it..and more cameras to our security...to keep them from stealing things..so we lost that much more money off of our budget for our groceries for this year" explains the director.

And for anybody that is stealing because they are in need...

"We don't publicize that people are having problems or need help. It's just a really easy simple process to come in and get help" says the manager of the thrift store, Lissa Teague.

If you would like to donate to the food pantry or thrift store, you can drop off your non-perishable donations at the new drop box at the front of the store. If you want to donate perishable food, you can drop it off directly to an employee or volunteer during store hours, which is 9am-4pm Monday through Friday.

Representatives from Crosslines would like to thank the community for their support over the years.