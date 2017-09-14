Joplin Woman Charged with Attempted Kidnapping

A Joplin daycare operator found herself in federal court Thursday after being arrested by the FBI. Her arrest stems from a bizarre case of attempted kidnapping.

According to court documents, the FBI, Joplin Police Department, and the Southwest Missouri Bicycler Crimes Task Force worked together to make sure a 5-month-old little girl was not stolen from her parents. Former daycare operator Lasonya Poindexter has been charged with attempted kidnapping.

Authorities say back in April, Poindexter had been taking care of a Joplin couple's 2 children at her home on the 3400 block of South Joplin Avenue. She allegedly contacted a couple in Lincoln, Arkansas, and put into motion a plan to have the couple adopt the daughter.

Police say Poindexter took the infant over state lines and into Arkansas multiple times, to bond with a couple who thought the girl was legally available for adoption. According to court documents, the couple eventually suspected something was not right and got in contact with the child's parents. When the girl's parents realized what was happening with their daughter, they contacted the Joplin police department.

Poindexter remains in federal custody. A detention hearing has been scheduled for her next Tuesday in Springfield, Missouri.

