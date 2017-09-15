Shooting In McDonald County; One Suspect Charged

On September 14, 2017 at approximately 6:30pm, McDonald County 911 Center received a phone call in reference to a shooting victim. Deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to the intersection of 90 and 71 highways, the location where the victim had been transported by another party.

Deputies determined that the incident had happened off of Good Life Circle, west of highway 71 off of Brush Creek Road. Through investigation, deputies determined that there had been an altercation between multiple individuals. There was a gun involved, and resulted in an accidental discharge during the struggle.

The victim was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, AR. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family. Two suspects have been questioned by investigators, and one individual is being held on charges related to the incident. Investigation is on-going.