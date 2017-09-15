MSSU Hosts #14 ESU on Hall of Fame Weekend

Dr. Wayne Harrell (meritorious), Joey Ballard (football and baseball 1999-2002), Jim Baranoski (baseball 1986-89) and Michelle Heimerman (women's track and field 1996-97) all will join the Missouri Southern Athletics Hall of Fame as the 2017 Induction Class.

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football team will play host to No. 14 Emporia State this weekend in the annual Hall of Fame Game. Kickoff from Fred G. Hughes Stadium inside the Robert W. Plaster Sports Complex is slated for 6 pm.



Game Information

Team Records: MSSU - 0-2, 0-2 MIAA | ESU 1-1, 1-1 MIAA

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Kick-Off: 6 pm, CT

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Fred G. Hughes Stadium/Robert W. Plaster Sports Complex (7,000)

Series Record: Southern leads the series 22-20

Coaches: Denver Johnson (3-20 at MSSU, 72-87 overall) | Garrin Higgins (116-52 overall, 65-53 at ESU)



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: ESPN Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS - Mike McClure, Play-by-Play, Scott Boudreaux, Color

Video Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/mssu/football

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mosofootball

The Series: Missouri Southern leads the all-time series with an overall record of 22-20, including an 13-7 mark at home and 9-13 record in Emporia. Emporia has won the last five games in a row, but the Lions had won the previous four meetings. Southern dominated the series early when both teams were in the NAIA, winning 12 of the first 15 matchups. In the last nine meetings between the two schools, the average margin of victory for either team has been 15.3 points. However, four out of the nine games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

The Dish On The Hornets: Emporia State is 1-1 on the season with the loss coming in week one to No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri. The Hornets defeated Nebraska-Kearney last week at home. Emporia is averaging 91 yards per game rushing and 292 per game in the air. Braxton Marstall, the reigning MIAA Offensive Player of the Week, leads the offensive charge for the Hornets as he is 43-64 in the air with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Landon Nault is the leading rusher with 21 carries on 73 yards and two scores, while Justin Brown is Marstall's favorite target in the air with 11 catches for 108 yards and a score. Louis Dailey has big-play potential, catching seven passes for 133 yards and two scores, while Carson Proffitt has four catches for 92 yards, 23.0 yards per catch. Defensively, Gabe Cleveland leads the way with 32 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, while Orlando Sheets is one of four Hornets with a sack on the season. He also has the lone fumble recovery. ESU has yet to pick off a pass this year. The Hornets come into the game ranked 14th nationally in the latest AFCA Poll. ESU will be back at home next weekend as the Hornets play host to Central Missouri for Family Weekend.

A Victory vs. Emporia State Would: stop a five-game winning streak for the Hornets. It would also give the two teams a split of the previous ten meetings.

NFL Representation: The Lions will have two different players on NFL rosters to start the season. Brandon Williams is a starter on the defensive line for the Baltimore Ravens, while Allen Barbre will be with the Denver Broncos this year.

Show Me The Money: Brandon Williams has become a leader on the defense for the Baltimore Ravens, as well as the NFL. In the offseason, Williams became the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL and the eighth-highest paid defensive lineman when he signed a five-year, $54 million contract.

NFL Executive: Former Lion and former NFL wide receiver James Thrash is in his second season serving as the NFL and NFLPA's Appeals Officer. He hears all appeals for the NFL regarding on-field player discipline. Thrash played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions On Radio: The Lions will partner with ESPN Joplin this year as Southern can now be heard on three separate FM stations, as well as an AM station. ESPN Joplin will air the Lions' games on 101.3 and 103.5 FM, as well as AM 1560. MSSU's KXMS 88.7 will also simulcast the games giving the Lions a larger reach in the four-states than they've ever had.

Tough League/Region: The MIAA has three teams in the coaches top 25 this week. Northwest Missouri is 1st, while Emporia State is 14th and Fort Hays State is 21st. The Super Region Three, which the Lions are a part of, has seven teams in the top 25, including the top two teams nationally. There are 11 teams total that are either ranked or receiving votes in the poll from the region.

Lions On TV: Missouri Southern's KGCS will air every Lions home game live this year during the season. They will also re-broadcast the games on Sunday evenings at 7 pm.

Lions On The Web: All of MSSU's football games are carried live online as part of the MIAA Network. Fans can go to www.mssulions.com to view live and on-demand games.

Streaming Options: Fans now have even more options to view the Lions online in their homes and on the road. Not only can you view on your computer, fans can now view The MIAA Network on its over the top apps for either Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

Team Stats Rankings: Southern ranks 23rd in team tackles for a loss, while ranking 26th in fewest penalty yards and 27th in fewest penalties. The Lions also rank 52nd in sacks allowed (fewest).

Individual Stats Rankings: Individually, Shemar Coleman ranks 30th nationally and leads the MIAA in kick returns, while Deshon Cowling is 28th in forced fumbles and second in the MIAA. Patrick Cheek is 30th in interceptions, while Clint Sills is 20th in passes defended and tops in the MIAA in that category. Rock Robins is 27th nationally in sacks and second in the MIAA, while Alexander Wade is 29th in solo tackles and 40th in total tackles.



Roc(K) Steady: Roc Robbins had a heck of a good season opener with two sacks against Fort Hays. The sophomore had 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Keep It Positive: Senior running back Josh Hadley had 16 carries for 92 yards at Missouri Western with zero negative yardage.

Spread The Wealth: For the second-straight game, the Lions' passing game distributed passes to nine different individuals.

The Play Stops Here: For the second-straight game, Alexander Wade had the most tackles for the Lions on defense as he had 11 stops at Missouri Western.

Big Man Jo: Josiah Bennett had a couple of big catches for the Lions against Missouri Western as he caught three passes for 60 yards, averaging 20 yards per catch. He had a long of 41 and a touchdown catch for 11.

New Position: Junior Brayden Scott came into the first game of the season as the backup quarterback after starting three games last year at the position. However, Scott has now moved to the opposite side of the ball and will be utilized as a safety for the Lions.

MIAA Preseason Polls: The MIAA released its preseason polls as part of its annual Media Day on August 2. The Lions were picked 11th in the coaches poll and tenth in the media poll.

Weather Report: The weather report for the Joplin area on Saturday calls for partly cloudy conditions and a high of 91 degrees with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Up Next: Southern will be on the road next weekend as the Lions will take on number one ranked Northwest Missouri in Maryville on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 pm.