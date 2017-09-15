Juvenile Arrested Following Burglary

Just before 8:00 on Friday morning, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a rural Riverton home where the owners had awoken to discover a storage building had been broken into throughout the night. Numerous items, including a chainsaw, bicycle and wiring had been stolen. In addition, the suspects attempted to steal a motorcycle, but were unsuccessful.

During the course of the investigation, deputies located a 17-year old male juvenile, who was in possession of the stolen property along with suspected methamphetamine. The stolen property was returned to the owner and the juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Southeast Kansas Juvenile Detention Facility.

“I’m glad this case was resolved quickly and the owners were able to get their property back within a matter of hours of discovering it had been stolen.”

“In addition to the property stolen from the storage building, investigators recovered mail that we believe was stolen from area residents, as well,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

The juvenile faces allegations of Burglary, Felony Theft, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges against an additional suspect are anticipated.