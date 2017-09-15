Parent's of Child Almost Adopted Out By Daycare Provider Speaks Out

The Still family is together, happy and healthy. But that almost wasn't the case

"Who knows what would have happened had I not been fired from work" says Chris Still.

That is when Lasonya Poindexter's plan to have her clients daughter adopted by another family fell apart.

Christian, the father stayed home to watch the two kids.

Poindexter allegedly had been planning to adopt their youngest child to a couple in Arkansas. The day after Christian lost his job was the day the couple was planning on taking his little girl.

That is when the parents received a Facebook message from the potential adopters, asking about an adoption they knew nothing about.

Court documents say Poindexter had been taking Christian and Ashley's daughter to Arkansas for several visits with her aunt's best friend who was looking to adopt.

Court documents say the couple gave their daycare provider permission to take their kids to a play place in Seneca, Missouri, but never to cross state lines with them.

But the family had already been noticing suspicious activity.

"When she first started going there, we would send her in her own clothes and she would always come home in different outfits almost every time" says Ashley, the mother.

And one night when Christian and his mother went to pick up the kids, not only was his son playing in the driveway with no supervision at 10PM,.but their daughter wasn't there, poindexter's sister said there was not enough car seats to bring all the kids back at once, but the little girl was likely on one of her visits with the prospective adoptive parents.

"Every time we had asked a question, she had really gone in depth she had really covered her tracks" says Christian.

And somehow, the parents still have sympathy for the couple that was allegedly tricked into believing this little girl was going to be theirs.

We reached out to Poindexter's attorney, but she did not respond to our call.