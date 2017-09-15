Allen County Bike Share

Thrive Allen County is all about rural revitalization. For the last 3 months, their new bike share program has brought new life to the way people get around the towns of Iola, and Humboldt, free of charge.

"Thrive Allen County's goal is to make Allen County the healthiest rural county in the state of Kansas. And one of the ways we want to do that, is getting people out and moving. And this bike share program eliminates barriers to getting people out on bikes," said Thrive Allen County's Director of Outreach and Advocacy, Lisse Regehr.

Encouraging a healthier lifestyle is the bike share's primary goal. It was made possible by grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. But there are other benefits, like free transportation for those without vehicles, and a popular way for tourists to take in the county's 25 miles of award winning trails.

"When people are visiting Allen county in general, we want them to get out and be active. We want them to be out on our trails, more than just walking them, but being able to ride them, and experience the trails in that way," said Regehr.

Allen County's bike share program may be in its infancy, but other counties are taking notice, and are interested in starting programs of their own.

"Our bike share program is starting to get a lot of buzz, and as part of that, we've been able to reach out to other rural communities. We've been in conversation with Chanute, with Fort Scott, with Atchison; all Kansas communities that are really trying to grow and create their own bike share programs," said Regehr.