High School Football Scoreboard -- Sept. 15

Updated:

@ Altoona-Midway 44, Chetopa 26
@ Cherryvale 47, Eureka 18
@ Columbus  54, Girard 7
Field Kindley 61, @ Riverton 0
Fort Scott 34, @ Chanute 13
@ Fredonia 28, Erie 8           
Galena 41, @ Baxter Springs 6
Independence 56, @ Parsons 50
Jayhawk-Linn 48, @ Oswego 6
Humboldt 18, @ Neodesha 7
Labette County 49, @ Osawatomie 0
Northern Heights 50, Yates Center 12
@ Pleasanton 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 8
@ St. Paul 48, Frankfort 0
Uniontown 38, @ Northeast 30, 2OT
Waverly 52, @ Crest 6
Wellsville 34, @ Iola 13

Aurora 46, @ Monett 10
Carl Junction 34, @ Branson 7
@ Carthage 48, Willard 12
Cassville 33, @ St. James 6
El Dorado Springs 51, @ Slater 6
Greenfield, Mo. 58, @ Marmaton Valley 20
Joplin 28, @ West Plains 26
@ Lighthouse Christian 58, Jasper 12
Lockwood 49, @ Diamond 24
Mount Vernon 43, @ McDonald County 21
Nixa 21, @ Neosho 20
Sarcoxie 69, @ Southeast 12
@ Seneca 36, East Newton 6
Smith Cotton 10, @ Nevada 0
@ Webb City 34, Pittsburg 13

Afton 58, @ Ketchum 0
Commerce 37, Henryetta 16
@ Fairland 30, Oklahoma Union 27
Gravette, Ark. 26, Jay 7
Pryor 62, @ Miami 8
Stilwell 55, @ Grove 40
@ Welch 58, Wesleyan Christian 26
Wyandotte 42, @ Quapaw 6

