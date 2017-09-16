High School Football Scoreboard -- Sept. 15

Mr. Earnie Patterson has endowed a scholarship at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) in memory of his wife of almost sixty years, Mrs. Mary Patterson. Mr. Patterson had already endowed $14,000 and has committed to contributing another $10,000 to the scholarship that will support an annual scholarship for one member of the NEO Baseball Team and one member of the NEO Softball Team. Mrs. Patterson passed away in 2016 and had served as an NEO staff member for 25 years before her ...

