Boy Scouts Turn Camp Crowder into 'Camp Swampy' For Special Weekend

More than 800 Boy Scouts from across the region - converge on Camp Crowder in Neosho.

It's all for a special get together - to learn some important life skills.

This isn't an actual search by the Newton County Special Response Team.

It's a demonstration...for Boy Scouts.

But, would you be surprised to know, some of those on the SRT team, were Boy Scouts right here?

Bechdolt: "I have had these gentleman come up to me and say 'Hello Mr. Bechdolt' and I look at him and he says 'Do you remember me?' and it's like...wow...you're not 14 years old anymore.

Harmonica playing -- one of the life skills, but a fun one to help relax.

But there were more important skills, like cooking...among many others.

Baskins: "It gives kids, children, a form of leadership, to where they're able to take responsibility for what happens."

But with today's tech, it's easier to stay at home instead of come out-- and rapelle down a wall, but, these scouts, disagree.

Baskins: "I feel there's a lot more in life than sitting on the couch looking at a seven inch screen, instead of, well, staring at the seven inch screen, you could be out here excercising your body, your mind, your moral codes."

And there's more to it than just that, in fact, there's history, in some cases, family history.

Casady: "It's like, generations of us, and it's just great to be part of the generation that will inspire more people to be Boy Scouts and it will inspire more people in the future."

One last lesson these scouts want to share...

Kidd: "I'd tell them if you join, it would probably be a good decision, and that you'd have an advantage over other people when you get older."