Quantcast

20th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival - September 23rd - KOAM TV 7

20th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival - September 23rd

Updated:
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

20th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival

Saturday, September 23

9 am to 6 pm 

Center Creek Park

201 Valley Lane

Carl Junction, Missouri

For More Information

Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce

417-649-8846

www.CarlJunctionCC.com

Facebook - CJCC

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • 20th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival - September 23rd

    20th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival - September 23rd

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:57:51 GMT
    20th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival Saturday, September 23 9 am to 6 pm  Center Creek Park 201 Valley Lane Carl Junction, Missouri For More Information Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce 417-649-8846 www.CarlJunctionCC.com Facebook - CJCCMore >>
    20th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival Saturday, September 23 9 am to 6 pm  Center Creek Park 201 Valley Lane Carl Junction, Missouri For More Information Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce 417-649-8846 www.CarlJunctionCC.com Facebook - CJCCMore >>

  • Colin Quinn - October 13th

    Colin Quinn - October 13th

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:59:57 GMT
    Kansas Crossing presents: Colin Quinn Oct. 13th at 8pm Bicknell Family Center for the Arts Tickets HereMore >>
    Kansas Crossing presents: Colin Quinn Oct. 13th at 8pm Bicknell Family Center for the Arts Tickets HereMore >>

  • Pittsburg PD Public Auction - September 23rd

    Pittsburg PD Public Auction - September 23rd

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:04:47 GMT
    On Saturday, September 23, 2017, the Pittsburg Police Deparment and Colonel Larry Newman, of Newman Auctions, will be conducting an unclaimed property auction. The auction will be held in the south parking lot of City Hall, located at 201 W. 4th Street, Pittsburg, Kansas. This is a public auction that is open to everyone. Sign in will begin at 9:00 AM and the bidding will start at 9:30 AM. Some of the items for sale include bicycles, mopeds, an air compressor, an electric guitar, jew...More >>
    On Saturday, September 23, 2017, the Pittsburg Police Deparment and Colonel Larry Newman, of Newman Auctions, will be conducting an unclaimed property auction. The auction will be held in the south parking lot of City Hall, located at 201 W. 4th Street, Pittsburg, Kansas. This is a public auction that is open to everyone. Sign in will begin at 9:00 AM and the bidding will start at 9:30 AM. Some of the items for sale include bicycles, mopeds, an air compressor, an electric guitar, jew...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.