NEO Accepting Applications for Honors Program

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) is accepting applications for the inaugural class of the NEO Honors Program, which will launch in spring 2018. The Program will provide enriched learning opportunities that promote personal, professional, and intellectual growth to highly motivated and academically talented students. To apply for the program, students can visit neo.edu/honors and fill out the application form.

Students selected for the program will enjoy a variety of benefits, including advanced and honors-only course offerings, priority enrollment, NEO Bookstore discounts, and special designations on their transcripts. In addition, twenty students will be selected to receive scholarship awards, dedicated honors housing, and will participate in a leadership retreat.

“The addition of our new Honors Program will certainly enhance NEO's efforts to recruit the best and brightest students from across the state of Oklahoma and throughout the four-state region,” said Dr. Jeff Hale, NEO President. “It's important to thank Dr. Fahnestock, Pat Creech, Drew Olson, and Keely Adams for their efforts to launch the project this fall"

To qualify for full admission to the NEO Honors Program, students must meet two of the following requirements:

Composite ACT score of 24 or above

GPA of 3.5 or higher from accredited high school if student is a first-time freshman

Ranking in top 10% of high school graduating class

GPA of 3.5 or higher on minimum 12 earned credit hours at a regionally accredited college

In addition to meeting academic qualifications, students must provide two letters of recommendations that address the applicant’s propensity for academic excellence andleadership. Students not eligible for full membership may still apply for provisional membership

“The Honors Program will provide a college experience geared towards motivated and skilled students,” said Andrew Olson, program director. “The learning approaches and environment in honors courses will allow students the room to inquire, research, create, and think critically about course concepts and material in a way traditional non-honors courses may not. Students will not only work closely with fellow peers, but with committed faculty as well.”

To receive consideration for the NEO Honors Program, student applications must be completed by Saturday, Sept. 30, by midnight. For more information on the NEO Honors program, contact Andrew Olson at Andrew.Olson@neo.edu or Keeley Adams at Keeley.Adams@neo.edu.