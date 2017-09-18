Unidentified Suspect Steals Prescription Medication from Community Health

UPDATE: $1,000 reward now offered for anyone who provides info which leads to the arrest & conviction of the suspect in the CHC Burglary.

On the evening of Saturday, September 16, 2017, an unidentified individual forced entry into the Southeast Kansas Community Health Center building located at 3011 North Michigan in Pittsburg, Crawford County, Kansas. The suspect was able to steal an undisclosed amount of prescription medication before leaving the scene.

The Pittsburg Police Department is releasing images and footage recorded of the incident to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect. The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at our tip line (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.