Alumni Relations announces new assistant director

Danielle Driskell, a Pittsburg State University alumna, will be the new Assistant Director for the Office of Alumni & Constituent Relations, replacing Meagan Swafford, who recently joined the Office of Development as the Director of Donor Relations.

Director Jon Bartlow said Driskell will begin her new position on Sept. 18. Driskell was selected following a national search conducted this summer.

"We are very excited to have Danielle join our team," Bartlow said. "Her blended background as an undergraduate and graduate student at PSU, combined with time working in higher education and the private sector, have helped her hone a multitude of skills that will serve our alumni and constituents well."

Driskell graduated from PSU in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in marketing. She earned a Master of Arts in Communication from PSU in May 2014.

Driskell will be responsible for coordinating and marketing alumni and constituent programming across the nation. She'll also work closely with alumni, volunteers, students, staff and campus community to promote the office and its programming, and to gather feedback regarding constituent need. And, she'll be responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni and friends in order to assist with the recruitment of new students, as well as the donation of funds and resources to aid in university initiatives.

For the past year, Driskell has been a marketing account executive for Freeman Health System, where her duties included developing marketing plans, campaigns, and projects, assisting with special events, working with local media, and designing promotional items.

Prior to that, she was the communications coordinator for the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma. There, she planned and implemented special projects and events, promoted the school's research and academic and service accomplishments, managed social media and the school's website, and generated relationships with students, stakeholders, alumni, and the advisory board.

She pointed to her experience as a student at PSU as helping lay a foundation.

"I met the best people, worked with incredible faculty, participated in student organizations, gave back, to the community, and worked as a student employee and a graduate assistant," she said. "Those opportunities shaped me into the person I am today, and grew the love and passion I have for the university."

Now, she said, she is "honored and excited" to be given the opportunity to return to her alma mater in this capacity.

"There is no place I would rather be," she said. "Throughout the interview process, I received an outpouring of support and encouragement from current staff and faculty. This was just another affirmation as to why I wanted to return to Pittsburg State. The culture and Gorilla family is unlike any other."