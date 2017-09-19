Chetopa man arrested for growing marijuana in city park

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff's Office, and the Chetopa Police Department arrested a Chetopa man Monday evening for growing marijuana in a Chetopa city park.



At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, KBI agents, Labette County Sheriff's deputies, and officers from the Chetopa Police Department arrested Suspect #1, of Chetopa, for cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Suspect #1 was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park. The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa, Kan. He attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat, but was arrested without further incident.