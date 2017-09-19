Taxpayer-Funded Portraits Ban Moves Closer to Becoming Law After Bipartisan McCaskill-Backed Bill Passes the Senate

The U.S. Senate on Monday unanimously passed the Eliminating Government-Funded Oil-Painting (EGO) Act, a bipartisan bill backed by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, making it illegal to spend taxpayer dollars on portraits of government officials.

McCaskill, the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, joined Republican Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Deb Fischer of Nebraska to introduce the bill earlier this year.

“It is absurd that government officials have been reaching into taxpayers’ pockets to fund their own vanity projects,” said McCaskill, a former Missouri State Auditor. “I’m proud to work with my Republican colleagues to put an end to this prime example of wasteful spending.”

The bipartisan bill bans government funding of portraits that can often cost $20,000-$40,000.

Since her time as Missouri State Auditor, McCaskill has been a leading voice in Missouri and Washington for cutting wasteful government spending. In August, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the McCaskill-backed Saving Federal Dollars Through Better Use of Government Purchase and Travel Cards Act of 2017, which requires agencies to take a series of steps to strengthen accountability and oversight over purchases made using federal government charge cards. The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has also recently unanimously approved two of McCaskill’s bills with Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana to eliminate wasteful spending at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.