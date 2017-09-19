Quantcast

Southwest Missouri Opioid Crisis Summit - October 17th

The opioid epidemic is one of the largest health issues the nation is facing today. The State of Missouri is not immune to this issue, and fighting this crisis is a top priority of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

On Tuesday, October 17, this issue will be the focus during the Southwest Missouri Opioid Crisis Summit to unite state leaders with our community of healthcare personnel, law enforcement, first responders, pharmacists, government staff, business leaders and concerned citizens as they learn more about this crisis and discuss potential solutions for intervention. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is scheduled to be in attendance  among other state and national healthcare and drug enforcement professionals.

The Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Missouri Southern State University in the Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium. There is no charge for attendance, and everyone is welcome. Participants are encouraged to register early, as seating is limited. To register, go to http://www.onejoplin.com/opioid-crisis.html  or call 417-624-0153. Pre-registration is required.

This is the third of nine summits scheduled across the state of Missouri by the DHSS and is hosted by the City of Joplin Health Department and One Joplin, a movement of people working to create a collaborative environment in which Joplin can flourish among various segments, including health and well-being.

“With an expected audience that varies in profession, age, gender and interest, we will encourage brainstorming efforts among the attendees, asking them to imagine solutions, processes and methods to combat this critical issue,” said Dan Pekarek, Director of Joplin’s Health Department.

Pekarek is chairing the organizational efforts with a committee of other healthcare-related professionals in this region. “Our committee is  comprised of many healthcare leaders in our area industries, and this can only benefit this cause,” he said. “We invite everyone to the table because this issue is one that knows no boundaries. It crosses into every age bracket, job area, and financial status. We hope to see a wide representation at this Summit so we can hit this target from all angles.”

Sponsors of the Summit include the Joplin Public Health Department, One Joplin, Missouri Southern State University, Mercy Joplin, Ozark Center, Mitchell’s Drugstores and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

