NEO Seeks Applicants for Honors Program Launching in Spring

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -


NEO A&M community college will launch an honors program in the spring of 2018 but the time for students to apply is now.


 NEO  is looking for honors program applicants. The twenty top applicants will get scholarships while all honors students get early enrollment, travel opportunities,  even campus store discounts.  But its the rigorous curriculum with students set in  small groups of similarly academically  motivated students that could be the biggest benefit.
Keeley Adams, the assistant director of the NEO Honors program said,
 "Advance course placement. Get them in those challenging courses to them to develop their higher level critical thinking skills and  thats just another opportunity for them to advance and find success."

Karson Maple, an NEO Sophomore,  is on track to  go to a four year university for her bachelors and then medical school.   She cant apply because shell graduate before the program gets going but she sees the benefits even with harder classes. She said,  "We challenge ourselves to do good, make all A's, stuff like that.  So, it would be good, especially when you transfer.  You would have all this information and go to a four year and be ready."

Staying on the honors track when transferring to a different school  is something still in the works.

Andrew Olson, the NEO Honors program director said, "Were working on articulation agreements with other four year schools in the four state region so hopefully as soon as you  graduate from Honors program here at NEO, you would seamlessly transition  into a four year honors program."

Those who qualify for the honors program get some perks  like  living in the newest dorm on campus but it also has benefits for the college itself.

Karson said it will be a draw,  "I think its gonna attract freshmen to come here  like, Oh, they have an honors program. I can get in it and I can go to a four year and get in the honors program." 

Unlike other area two year schools, NEO will offer fifteen hours of honors credits, giving it a competitive edge.
Adams added, "I believe a student involved in an honors program can really amp up their resume.  It looks good to future employers. The greatest benefit in itself, is what the students can gain from the program."
 

To qualify for full admission to the NEO Honors program, students must meet two of the following requirements:

-Composite ACT score of 24 or above

-GPA of 3.5 or higher from accredited high school if student is a first-time freshman

-Ranking in top 10% of high school graduating class

-GPA of 3.5 or higher on minimum 12 earned credit hours at regionally accredited college


Applications for the Honors program are due September 30th, 2017. Current students, transfers and incoming freshman can apply online at the NEO website. Find a link here.

