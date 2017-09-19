NEO Seeks Applicants for Honors Program Launching in Spring



NEO A&M community college will launch an honors program in the spring of 2018 but the time for students to apply is now.



NEO is looking for honors program applicants. The twenty top applicants will get scholarships while all honors students get early enrollment, travel opportunities, even campus store discounts. But it’s the rigorous curriculum with students set in small groups of similarly academically motivated students that could be the biggest benefit.

Keeley Adams, the assistant director of the NEO Honors program said,

"Advance course placement. Get them in those challenging courses to them to develop their higher level critical thinking skills and that’s just another opportunity for them to advance and find success."



Karson Maple, an NEO Sophomore, is on track to go to a four year university for her bachelors and then medical school. She can’t apply because she’ll graduate before the program gets going but she sees the benefits even with harder classes. She said, "We challenge ourselves to do good, make all A's, stuff like that. So, it would be good, especially when you transfer. You would have all this information and go to a four year and be ready."



Staying on the honors track when transferring to a different school is something still in the works.



Andrew Olson, the NEO Honors program director said, "We’re working on articulation agreements with other four year schools in the four state region so hopefully as soon as you graduate from Honors program here at NEO, you would seamlessly transition into a four year honors program."



Those who qualify for the honors program get some perks like living in the newest dorm on campus but it also has benefits for the college itself.



Karson said it will be a draw, "I think it’s gonna attract freshmen to come here like, ‘Oh, they have an honors program. I can get in it and I can go to a four year and get in the honors program."



Unlike other area two year schools, NEO will offer fifteen hours of honors credits, giving it a competitive edge.

Adams added, "I believe a student involved in an honors program can really amp up their resume. It looks good to future employers. The greatest benefit in itself, is what the students can gain from the program."



To qualify for full admission to the NEO Honors program, students must meet two of the following requirements:

-Composite ACT score of 24 or above

-GPA of 3.5 or higher from accredited high school if student is a first-time freshman

-Ranking in top 10% of high school graduating class

-GPA of 3.5 or higher on minimum 12 earned credit hours at regionally accredited college



Applications for the Honors program are due September 30th, 2017. Current students, transfers and incoming freshman can apply online at the NEO website. Find a link here.