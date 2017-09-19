NEO Seeks Applicants for Honors Program Launching in Spring

NEO A&M community college will launch an honors program in the spring of 2018 but the time for students to apply is now.More >>
NEO A&M community college will launch an honors program in the spring of 2018 but the time for students to apply is now.More >>
The destruction in Texas and Florida, after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, has resulted in a huge demand for goods. From bottled water and generators as well as wallboard and plywood. And area trucking companies are answering the call.More >>
The destruction in Texas and Florida, after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, has resulted in a huge demand for goods. From bottled water and generators as well as wallboard and plywood. And area trucking companies are answering the call.More >>
Charges are filed against a now, former Pittsburg police officer. The Crawford county sheriff’s office is now handling the investigation. Twenty-two year old Jessie Edward Loren Davis of Carthage is charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.More >>
Charges are filed against a now, former Pittsburg police officer. The Crawford county sheriff’s office is now handling the investigation. Twenty-two year old Jessie Edward Loren Davis of Carthage is charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.More >>
Local lineman will join the restoration effort in the wake of hurricane Irma. Around six o'clock Sunday morning, Empire district crews loaded gear onto their trucks to roll out destined for Florida. Eight teams assembled at the companies Kodiak location. The nearly forty Empire employees include thirty-two linemen and safety, mechanical and telecommunications support personnel.More >>
Local lineman will join the restoration effort in the wake of hurricane Irma. Around six o'clock Sunday morning, Empire district crews loaded gear onto their trucks to roll out destined for Florida. Eight teams assembled at the companies Kodiak location. The nearly forty Empire employees include thirty-two linemen and safety, mechanical and telecommunications support personnel.More >>
College students are back on campus and companies are marketing personal alarms to keep females, in particular, safe. A local woman bought one for her own personal safety.More >>
College students are back on campus and companies are marketing personal alarms to keep females, in particular, safe. A local woman bought one for her own personal safety.More >>
Elementary and middle school students in Joplin are working to raise money for hurricane relief in Texas. For some students who lived through the Joplin tornado, there's true understanding of what it’s like to lose it all.More >>
Elementary and middle school students in Joplin are working to raise money for hurricane relief in Texas. For some students who lived through the Joplin tornado, there's true understanding of what it’s like to lose it all.More >>
Joplin police and other departments using Ford Explorers work to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. But Joplin’s fleet maintenance crew discovered it's more than just muffler and tailpipe trouble.More >>
Joplin police and other departments using Ford Explorers work to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. But Joplin’s fleet maintenance crew discovered it's more than just muffler and tailpipe trouble.More >>
The president's visit drew crowds of supporters and protestors to Springfield. But with tight security they weren't close to the president or each other.
The president's visit drew crowds of supporters and protestors to Springfield. But with tight security they weren't close to the president or each other.
Science education at Joplin's west central elementary takes kids outdoors. With the help of a local architect and donations from several businesses, students are learning by working their own garden.More >>
Science education at Joplin's west central elementary takes kids outdoors. With the help of a local architect and donations from several businesses, students are learning by working their own garden.More >>
A Carthage high school senior earns a perfect score on the ACT.
Phillip Miner didn't even take an ACT prep class but takes AP calculus and a number of other advanced placement classes.
A Carthage high school senior earns a perfect score on the ACT.
Phillip Miner didn't even take an ACT prep class but takes AP calculus and a number of other advanced placement classes.