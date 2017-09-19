City of Pittsburg's Insurance Settles Lawsuit with Former Police Officer

An insurance company helped the City of Pittsburg settle a lawsuit from a former police officer. The former police officer claims he was fired by Pittsburg's city manager and the City's police chief for being a whistle blower.

The former police officer, Tommy Leftwich, was asking for more than $1 million in damages from his alleged wrongful termination in 2014. Pittsburg's city manager says the City's insurance company decided to settle the lawsuit out of court for $400,000 in July of this year. $200,000 of that money is going towards Leftwich's attorney.

Court documents show Leftwich believes there was unethical and unlawful behavior within the Pittsburg PD. Leftwich says, through court documents, that some male police officers in management were having sexual encounters with junior female officers, and in some instances, sexually harassing them.

He also believes the female officers were getting preferential treatment over male officers in job assignments, opportunities, and promotions.

Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall says this now settled lawsuit does not include any admission of guilt by anyone. We asked Hall if the Pittsburg PD was being run "orderly" during Leftwich's employment.

"Absolutely," says Hall.

"Leftwich had a number of allegations, so you'd have to be very specific about whether one was right or wrong, and what my opinion was," says Hall.

We asked Hall to elaborate on Leftwich's allegations, believing that Hall had told us that some of those allegations were right and some were wrong.

"No, I just said there were a lot of them," says Hall.

Hall also says the out-of-court settlement with Leftwich does not include any requirement to change police department procedure or protocol.

"The gap of time between Leftwich's departure and the settlement is about a year and a half," says Hall. "In all of our departments, there's ongoing changes to policy. So I can't specifically say any of them were tied to this case, as much as we're in a continuing effort to improve all of our employee's experiences at the City."

Leftwich also claims he was fired without first receiving reason for dismissal. Hall says he can't comment on that allegation, either.

Hall says it's important to note that since the City's insurance company decided to settle this case out of court, there was no fact finding session.

Leftwich has not yet agreed to an on camera interview with us.