Neosho Budget Looks Grim, But It's Not As Red As It Seems - KOAM TV 7

Neosho Budget Looks Grim, But It's Not As Red As It Seems

Updated:

The City of Neosho met tonight to approve the 2018 fiscal year budget.
    Budget issues are nothing new to the community -  and the upcoming budget looks as though there's a shortfall, of more than $1 million.
    But city officials say that's not the case, and that there's more than meets the eye.
  To the untrained eye, when looking at the city budget, you see a negative balance -- which looks like a loss of about $1.4 million.
    Daniel: "There's not a shortfall, it is balanced, but in the accounting world, we have to show those capital expenditures in a different way, and that's why you see the difference in the numbers."
    So, the budget is balanced, it's not negative, and to clear it up - the negative dollar amount is proposed capital expenditures, like equipment purchases and road improvements.
Daniel: "So, just improvements in each department based on needs for equipment, if revenues allow us to do that."
    What that means is each department submits expenses, which is what the negative amount reflects, and if funds allow, they'll address those expenses.
Daniel: "It's a good budget, we just have to be very frugal and that's why we work with the council, we're very transparent  and we just don't jump out and start spending money, we make sure the expense is justified, and we make sure the funds are available for it."
    Daniel says they check the budget daily to ensure it remains balanced.
    City officials say they're still working to get FEMA reimbursement for flooding earlier this year.
    Tonight's approved budget takes effect October 1st.

