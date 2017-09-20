Jeff Slama Memorial Fund Chili Cook-off Honors Victim of Unsolved Murder



A group is raising funds in memory of a man shot and killed in his home. It’s a case that is still unsolved.

Jeff Slama was shot by an intruder and killed in October of 2013.



Four years after his murder, Newton county investigators still don't know who killed Jeff Slama. Sheriff Chris Jennings says it’s not a cold case but a frustrating one."We didn't have anything fingerprints or anything like it’s been a tough case from the word, because partly like I said because we had no reason for this man to be killed. So, we got no direction to go with it. It’s just one of those rare cases I believe where someone was home and the people that broke in panicked," said Sheriff Jennings.



Slama’s widow, Joanne said about the case, "I truly feel like Newton county police force has done a wonderful job following up leads. The person that entered our home that day in 2013 left very little evidence behind."



The sheriff believes drugs were likely involved. Detectives still follow up on leads, check out rumors and have even gone to state prisons twice to conduct interviews. Jennings explained, "We've had persons of interest all along in this case but so far no substantial evidence nothing we can take to court for prosecution."



Slama's widow says she isn’t focused on a conviction. She said, "I feel like justice is in the Lord’s hands. It’s not for me to say. I know that Jeff has a lot of friends and family would like to see justice done. I myself choose to focus on his life." Joanne Slama moved away from the home where Jeff was killed to be closer to their grandchildren in Columbia, Missouri. She also has begun volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul, a favorite organization of Jeff’s and is President of the Knights of Columbus auxiliary in Columbia. Jeff was a leader in the Knights of Columbus and supporter of Catholic Charities. Friends are working to raise money in his memory with a chili cook-off.



Scott Lone, one of the organizers said, " It's just a way to keep his name and his memory alive. Following the tornado, he stopped working and he basically volunteered full time to help rebuild in the community after the tornado. So then, once this happened with him, this was just kind of a way to carry on what he tried to do, always putting others in front of himself. This was a way to do that for him since he was no longer able to do it himself."



Joanne appreciates that they are carrying on his legacy of giving. "I am one hundred percent positive Jeff would be a very active volunteer, if he was still with us."



With a check presentation slated for Thursday at McAuley High School, the Slama memorial fund will have donated nearly seven-thousand dollars toward Catholic school scholarships for family's struggling financially.



This years Jeff Slama Memorial Fund Chili cook-off is Saturday, September 30th from 5:30 to 8:00pm at the McAuley High School multi-purpose room.





