Temporary Restraining Order Requested Against Outdoor Gun Range

Some residents in Jasper County file a temporary restraining order request, saying they've had enough of being afraid for their safety. The temporary restraining order request is against the gun range "Outdoor Addicts," near Oronogo. It's been open since the beginning of the year.

Nearby residents have now hired an attorney, who is a recognized firearms expert, to help them build a case against the gun range.

Shannon Rainey says this isn't about gun rights.

"This is also not about trying to close a business down," says Rainey, who lives near Outdoor Addicts.

Instead, Rainey says he's on a mission, in part, to get his kids back on his backyard swing set.

"Friday, Saturday, Sunday, most all of us, I can speak for myself, and I can speak for my nearest neighbors, we're out of town," says Rainey. "We go somewhere, so we're not here to be in the line of fire or the potential for us to get hit by a stray bullet."

This past March, Rainey says two bullets, coming from the Outdoor Addicts gun range, came dangerously close to two children playing on his swing set. One bullet was eventually found lodged in his home.

This alleged incident is cited in the temporary restraining order request from Rainey and ten other nearby residents against Outdoor Addicts. Rainey and the other plaintiffs allege in that request that six bullets from Outdoor Addicts have damaged four nearby homes on five separate incidents.

"One of the sheriff's reports states that there's a hole in the roof over the firing port point," says Kevin Jamison, attorney for Rainey and the other nearby residents. "This indicates that somebody by accident, recoil or some misadventure, fired too high, the bullet went through the roof."

Jamison believes many of the bullets fired from Outdoor Addicts could travel towards nearby homes, if not appropriately stopped.

"The effective range for a pistol bullet, of course, is quite short," says Jamison. "But if fired at an angle, they will go for a considerable distance."

But Jamison says he needs scientific analysis done at the firing range. Rainey says he just needs fairness and safety.

"We're exhausted," says Rainey.

A court date has not yet been set for this temporary restraining order request.

Workers at Outdoor Addicts have not returned our phone call for comment on this story. However, in our previous story, workers said they spend $20,000 on renovations, and turned an already 15-foot high dirt berm into a 25-foot high dirt berm. The sheriff said they made, "Very good improvements."