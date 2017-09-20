Lions Travel to #1 Northwest Mo.

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football team will head north to take on top-ranked Northwest Missouri State this Saturday. Kickoff from Bearcat Stadium is slated for 1:30 pm.



Game Information

Team Records: MSSU - 0-3, 0-3 MIAA | NWMSU 3-0, 3-0 MIAA

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Kick-Off: 1:30 pm, CT

Location: Maryville, Mo.

Site: Bearcat Stadium (6,500)

Series Record: Northwest leads the series 24-4

Coaches: Denver Johnson (3-21 at MSSU, 72-88 overall) | Rich Wright (3-0 overall, at NWMSU)



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: ESPN Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS - Mike McClure, Play-by-Play, Scott Boudreaux, Color

Video Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/nwmissouri/football

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mosofootball

The Series: Northwest holds a 24-4 record against the Lions. Southern won last in 1994, 34-9 at Hughes Stadium, the only win at home in the series. Southern is 3-11 in Maryville, and 1-13 at home, but haven't beat the Bearcats since 1994. Since 1998, the average margin of victory for Northwest has been 31 points. The Bearcats own the longest current winning streak against the Lions at 22-straight games.

The Dish On The Bercats: Northwest Missouri is the two-time defending Division II National Champions. The Bearcats are 3-0 this season and have won their last 33 games in a row. Northwest started the season with a convincing 34-0 win at home over then No. 4 ranked Emporia State and have defeated Nebraska-Kearney and Washburn on the road. Cameron Wilcox leads the rushing attack with 41 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Grove has 125 yards on the ground, as well. Zach Martin leads the passing attack, going 78-108 for 774 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. Shane Williams is Martin's favorite target in the air catching 22 passes for 200 yards and a score. Shawn Bane has two touchdown receptions and 197 yards in the air, while Grove has caught 15 passes for 167 yards. Defensively, the Bearcats are led by Ben Althoff with 18 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Nick Hess has 14 tackles and a team-high two sacks, while Edward Richey has a sack and is one of three Bearcats with an interception. As a team, Northwest is averaging 390 yards of total offense, while giving up just 173. The Bearcats average 130 per game on the ground and 260 through the air. Northwest has outscored its opponents 60-31 this season and is holding the ball for an average of 15 minutes more per game than its opponents. Northwest will be back in action next as the Bearcats play Central Missouri in the Arrowhead Classic at Arrowhead Stadium.

A Victory vs. Northwest Missouri State Would: stop a 22-game losing streak against the Bearcats. It would also be the first-ever win over a No. 1 ranked team for Southern and the first time the Lions have won in Maryville since 1994. It would also stop Northwest Missouri's 33-game win streak.



NFL Representation: The Lions will have two different players on NFL rosters to start the season. Brandon Williams is a starter on the defensive line for the Baltimore Ravens, while Allen Barbre will be with the Denver Broncos this year.

Show Me The Money: Brandon Williams has become a leader on the defense for the Baltimore Ravens, as well as the NFL. In the offseason, Williams became the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL and the eighth-highest paid defensive lineman when he signed a five-year, $54 million contract.

NFL Executive: Former Lion and former NFL wide receiver James Thrash is in his second season serving as the NFL and NFLPA's Appeals Officer. He hears all appeals for the NFL regarding on-field player discipline. Thrash played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions On Radio: The Lions will partner with ESPN Joplin this year as Southern can now be heard on three separate FM stations, as well as an AM station. ESPN Joplin will air the Lions' games on 101.3 and 103.5 FM, as well as AM 1560. MSSU's KXMS 88.7 will also simulcast the games giving the Lions a larger reach in the four-states than they've ever had.

Tough League/Region: The MIAA has three teams in the coaches top 25 this week. Northwest Missouri is 1st, while Emporia State is 15th and Fort Hays State is 18th. The Super Region Three, which the Lions are a part of, has seven teams in the top 25, including the top two teams nationally. There are 11 teams total that are either ranked or receiving votes in the poll from the region.

Lions On TV: Missouri Southern's KGCS will air every Lions home game live this year during the season. They will also re-broadcast the games on Sunday evenings at 7 pm.

Lions On The Web: All of MSSU's football games are carried live online as part of the MIAA Network. Fans can go to www.mssulions.com to view live and on-demand games.

Streaming Options: Fans now have even more options to view the Lions online in their homes and on the road. Not only can you view on your computer, fans can now view The MIAA Network on its over the top apps for either Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

Team Stats Rankings: Southern ranks 10th nationally in fewest penalties and 14th in fewest penalty yards. The team also ranks 20th nationally in tackles for a loss.

Individual Stats Rankings: Individually, Alexander Wade is 22nd nationally in solo tackles, while Carson Day ranks 18th in kickoff returns. Dante Vandeven ranks 36th nationally in passing touchdowns, while Wade ranks 42nd nationally in total tackles. Clint Sills ranks 27th nationally in passes defended.

Roc(K) Steady: Roc Robbins had a heck of a good season opener with two sacks against Fort Hays. The sophomore had 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Score!: Junior quarterback Dante Vandeven threw four touchdown passes against Emporia State. That number is the second-highest single-game total and Vandeven is the eighth Lion to ever hit that mark.

Spread The Wealth: In two of the Lions' three games this year, the Lions have thrown passes to at least nine different individuals. Against Emporia State, that number was seven.

Behind the Line: The Lions had eight tackles for a loss against Emporia State. Southern stopped the Hornets for a loss of 26 yards.

Big Man Jo: Josiah Bennett had a couple of big catches for the Lions against Emporia State. Bennett caught four passes for 75 yards and a score against the Hornets.

New Position: Junior Brayden Scott showed a little wrinkle to his skills. Scott lined up as a wide out and executed a perfect end around and threw a 46-yard pass to Carson Day. Scott also had a pass break up and a sack on defense.

MIAA Preseason Polls: The MIAA released its preseason polls as part of its annual Media Day on August 2. The Lions were picked 11th in the coaches poll and tenth in the media poll.

Weather Report: The weather report for the Maryville area on Saturday calls for partly cloudy conditions and a high of 87 degrees with a 10 percent chance of precipitation.



Up Next: Southern will be back at home as the Lions will play host to Nebraska-Kearney for Homecoming on September 30 Kickoff is slated for 3 pm.