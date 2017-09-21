Charges Filed In A DWI Crash That Killed A Webb City Woman

Update 9/21: Schrader is now being charged in connection to Sawyer's death. His current charges are as follows:

DWI - Death Of Another

3 Counts DWI - Serious Physical Injury

# # #

On Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 23:17 the Joplin Police Department responded to Lone Elm and Murphy Blvd to the west for a two-vehicle crash. A 2011 GMC Sierra, driven by James D Schrader, 26, Carthage, was going westbound and had struck an eastbound Mitsubishi Mirage head on. The Mirage had 4 occupants. One of the passengers, Nicole L. Saywer, 27, Webb City, was transported in critical condition. She died from those injuries on September 17, 2017 at 10:39 AM at a local hospital. The driver of the pickup truck, James D Schrader, 26, Carthage, was arrested for DWI and 2nd degree assault. The Jasper County Prosecutor's Office filed charges on him with a $20,000 cash only bond. Further charges were later submitted regarding the death of Sawyer. The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team along with detectives responded and it is under investigation.