WNTPD National Night Out - October 3rd

WYANDOTTE, OKLAHOMA -

The Wyandotte Nation Tribal/Municipal Police Department (WNTPD) will be hosting a Community Block Party during “National Night Out” Tuesday evening, Oct. 3 at the Heritage Acres Park, 14400 S. Porcupine Rd., in Wyandotte, Okla.

The event originally was set to kick off at 6:30 pm but has now moved up a half hour earlier. The event now starts at 6 pm and wraps up at 8 pm.

It will be an opportunity for the community to come together and visit with neighbors and local law enforcement to form stronger partnerships. The evening events will feature fun activities, burgers, hot dogs, refreshments, and prizes.

National Night Out is celebrated each year. The introduction of National Night Out, “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” began in 1984 as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie, and to send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. That first year, 2.5 million Americans took part across 400 communities in 23 states.

Annually, communities across the United States join forces and celebrate National Night Out.

