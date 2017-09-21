Joplin PD's Major Rowland Graduates FBI Academy

On September 15, 2017 Joplin Police Department Major Sloan Rowland graduated from the 269th Session of the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia. This session consisted of 224 members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 22 International Countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations. The academy was a ten-week program of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies.

Major Sloan Rowland joined our department in 2003 and is currently the Major, also known as assistant chief, since March 2016. We congratulate him on his accomplishment and welcome him back to our department after his 10 weeks in Washington DC.