Freeman Auxiliary Welcomes Fall with Mum Sale

Mum’s the word as Freeman Auxiliary welcomes autumn with its annual mum sale. The sale features 10-inch potted mums in a variety of colors, available while supplies last.

These colorful flowers are $16 each and will be available starting at 9:00 am Thursday, September 21, at Freeman Gift Gallery at Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Hospital East and Freeman Business Center Lobby. Additionally, mums will be available at 9:30 am at Freeman Gift Gallery at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted.

Each year, Freeman Auxiliary members raise funds through Freeman Gift Gallery, sales, raffles and various events. Freeman Auxiliary supports programs such as Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Chaplains Fund and Turnaround Ranch. Freeman Auxiliary also purchases wheelchairs and other needed hospital equipment.