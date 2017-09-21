Public forum for city commissioner candidates set for October 10th

The Independence Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum for the upcoming election for city commissioner for the City of Independence. The event will take place at 7 P.M. on October 10 in the William Inge Center for the Arts on the campus of Independence Community College.

All candidates are invited to attend and the public may submit questions electronically at www.indycc.edu/election2017 in advance. Select submissions will be used and presented to all candidates equally.

“The right to vote is one of the many freedoms we have as Americans. It is our responsibility to be well informed before exercising this right,” said Lisa Wilson, Chamber president.

There are two open seats on the commission, with the following candidates appearing on the ballot:

Leonhard Caflisch Frank Crebase Dean Hayse Harry Johnson Tony Royse Louis Ysusi

The forum will be open to the public and Mr. Dan Reynolds, partner at Emert Chubb Reynolds, LLC will serve as the forum’s moderator.

# # #