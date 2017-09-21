Industrial Engineering Technology program reaccredited by ABET

The Bachelor’s of Science degree program in Industrial Engineering Technology at Missouri Southern State University has been reaccredited by the Engineering Technology Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

The board is the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. It assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

Sought worldwide, ABET’s voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance. Accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

“Our Industrial Engineering Technology program continues to provide the highest quality learning opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman, dean of the Plaster School of Business. “The reaccreditation by ABET is a welcome confirmation of the quality of our program and the excellent work by our faculty.”

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. It currently accredits more than 3,700 programs at nearly 750 colleges and universities in 30 countries. For more information about ABET, its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs, visit http://www.abet.org.