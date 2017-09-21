Sheldon Woman Charged In Vernon County Hit & Run

Update 9/21: Chadd's has been charged for:

Leaving Scene Of Accident Resulting In Death

Tampering With Physical Evidence

# # #

On Sunday Sept 17, 2107 at 1921 Hours, I responded to the scene of a motor vehicle verses bicycle crash on Route DD in Vernon County. The bicycle rider, Billy Joe Willis, age 61, of Sheldon, MO died as result of his injuries sustained in crash. The motor vehicle involved in the crash left the scene and was not located. On Monday Sept 18, 2017, further investigation revealed motor vehicle involved was a 2017, Nissan Roguethat belonged to Enterprise Leasing in Pittsburg, KS. The driver of the Nissan at the time of the crash was Margaret Chadd, age 29, of Sheldon Missouri. Chadd had reported to Troop D Radio on the night of September 17, that she had been involved in a car VS deer crash on Route BB in Vernon County,. She had made attempts to destroy evidence by completely covering the rental vehicle in mud prior to returning it to the Rental Center early the following morning.