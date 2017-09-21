Sheldon Woman Charged In Vernon County Hit & Run

Update 9/21: Chadd's has been charged for:
# # #
On Sunday Sept 17, 2107 at 1921 Hours, I responded to the scene of a motor vehicle verses bicycle crash on Route DD in Vernon County. The bicycle rider, Billy Joe Willis, age 61, of Sheldon, MO died as result of his injuries sustained in crash. The motor vehicle involved in the crash left the scene and was not located. On Monday Sept 18, 2017, further investigation revealed motor vehicle involved was a 2017, Nissan Roguethat belonged to Enterprise Leasing in Pittsburg, KS. The driver of the Nissan at the time of the crash was Margaret Chadd, age 29, of Sheldon Missouri. Chadd had reported to Troop D Radio on the night of September 17, that she had been involved in a car VS deer crash on Route BB in Vernon County,. She had made attempts to destroy evidence by completely covering the rental vehicle in mud prior to returning it to the Rental Center early the following morning.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.