Carterville, MO Water Shutdown - September 25th

On Monday, September 25, 2017, we will have a system-wide water shutdown. Starting at 6:00 AM, we will begin closing off valves at our storage tank to deplete our distribution system. We need to change a hydrant and add two main-line valves into our system and are unable to do so while the system is pressurized. What this means for you is that there will be no available water services starting at 6:00 AM. All of the prep work for these jobs should be completed prior to Monday so the time we have with the unpressurized system will be used for installation only. This will lessen the total time for system depletion. Please bear with us while we work to get this completed as soon as possible.

Due to this being a complete shutdown with no pressure, a boil advisory(NOT a boil order) will be issued once water services have been restored. As with any advisory, once the system is repressurized, we will have samples collected for testing and will notify public via social media and news outlets once results come in.

All updates can be found on the city's facebook page. We do apologize for any inconvenience this will cause.