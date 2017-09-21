Quantcast

Gorillas to Host Lindenwood on Family Day

Updated:

The Pittsburg State Gorillas will be at home against Lindenwood on Saturday looking for their third straight win. 

Pitt State is 2-1, while the Lions are 1-2.

PSU QB John Roderique has missed the last two games due to injury. He has made it back to the practice field, but is questionable for Saturday's game.

