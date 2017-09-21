Fort Scott Jail Construction Officials Face Issues With Construction

Although not everybody in Bourbon County will be spending time in the new jail, officials say ensuring the project is done right is important when tax payer dollars are involved.

"Here we are. We are building a 6.85 million dollar facility and we want the best product to turn over to our voting public and people that are essentially paying the sales tax for this jail to go up..they deserve a good product" says Bourbon County Marshal, Bob Reed.

County commissioners, Goldberg Group Architects and members from the sheriff's office gathered at the courthouse to discuss what kind of flooring they'll be using for the new jail.

This, after some issues were discovered.

"Some of the subcontractors had let some paint splatter or pencil marks or whatever the case on the floor was part of the other issue was the floor was finished a little harder than what it should have been to adhere to the product we had specified or any product for that matter" says Kevin Rost, from Goldberg Group Architects.

The floor seal wasn't the only issue raised during the meeting.

The sheriff expressed his concern that the commissioners had put all the responsibility on one person, commissioner Nick Ruhl, instead of all officials being held accountable for any issues that may arise.

Commissioner Ohara responded that they had appointed Ruhl with a leadership position for the project. And as far as the flooring issue goes, it was more so on the contractor.

One of the architects says the project is still on track to be completed by the original opening date of October 5th.