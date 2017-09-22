Quantcast

ManXpo - September 22nd, 23rd - KOAM TV 7

ManXpo - September 22nd, 23rd

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

For two days the Joplin Convention Center will be devoted to all things manly. Sponsored by The Big Nickel, the first "ManXpo" is set for noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and will be an  interactive event, with booth promos and public interaction both days. 

Everything from NASCAR and Golf simulators, as well as a catch and release fish pond. Other features include hunting and fishing displays, live music, cars, trucks and motorcycles, DIY Demos as well as a special area for the ladies called the "Women's Den."

There will also be a drawing for a trip for two to the 2018 Daytona 500 in Daytona, Florida. The cost is $5 at the door and women and children are free.

