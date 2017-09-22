Quantcast

Deputy Cleared in Fatal Shooting in Vernon County

    A Vernon County Sheriff's Deputy is cleared of any wrong doing following an investigation into a deadly shooting.
    The Vernon County Prosecutor has determined there were no violations of the law -- clearing the deputy involved in the shooting.
    The incident occurred June 21st just east of Nevada.
    Deputy Alexander Stimson located a vehicle that was allegedly stolen.
    The driver, later identified as Brandon Lukenbill of Nevada, took off and Deputy Stimson pursued.
It started after 2:00am with a 911 call to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, to help locate a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen hours before.
Deputy Alexander Stimson was the only deputy on duty when the call came in.
Deputy Stimson spotted the stolen vehicle on Highway EE.
Just after 2:30am,  a pursuit began down highway EE.
Eventually, the driver of the stolen vehicle was southbound on 2500 Road and crashed after approaching this corner here at Stockade.
The driver, identified as Brandon Lukenbill, took off on foot and Deputy Stimson chased after him.
Deputy Stimson caught up with Lukenbill and a physical confrontation ensued.
According to the investigation, Deputy Stimson said he gave several commands to Lukenbill to stop him.
The investigation cites audio and video from Stimson's body cam.
 The report states Deputy Stimson additionally threatened to "taze him."
Lukenbill told Deputy Stimson to "go ahead and do it."
From there, Lukenbill allegedly assumed a fighting stance.
 Deputy Stimson attempted to taze Lukenbill three different times.
The first two failed, the third one made contact with Lukenbill's leg.
 A struggle for control of the tazer began.
Lukenbill began throwing punches, with several striking Deputy Stimson.
 The fight escalated, and, the report says Deputy Stimson could be overheard several times yelling "stop grabbing for my gun."
  Shortly after, a single gun shot could be overheard, fired by Deputy Stimson.
 Just before 3:00am, Deputy Stimson called in, reporting shots fired, and there was one person down.
    Information we obtained shows this isn't the first run-in with the law for Lukenbill, in 2006, he was arrested for assaulting an officer by Nevada police.
    He also had other charges of domestic assault.
    Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher was unavailable for comment

    Deputy Cleared in Fatal Shooting in Vernon County

    Friday, September 22 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-09-23 00:04:29 GMT
