High School Football Scoreboard -- Sept. 22 - KOAM TV 7

Archie, Mo. 51, @ Oswego 14
@ Basehor Linwood 50, Independence 0
Baxter Springs 48, @ Southeast 0
@ Belle Plaine 68, Northeast 0
Caney Valley 20, @ Humboldt 8
Chanute 25, @ Ottawa 21
@ Cherryvale 48, Fredonia 13
Columbus 23, @ St. Mary’s Colgan 8
Crest 62, @ Chetopa 12
@ Field Kindley 35, Circle 7
@ Frontenac 60, Riverton 12
Galena 41, @ Girard 7
@ Jayhawk-Linn 42, Yates Center 6
@ Labette County 71, Parsons 0
@ Marmaton Valley 56, Altoona-Midway 0
Neodesha 34, @ Erie 14
Pleasanton 60, @ Lebo 14
Pittsburg 45, @ Fort Scott 19
St. Paul 64, @ Axtell 38
@ Santa Fe Trail 42, Iola 14

@ Carl Junction 49, Carthage 7
@ Cassville 21, Monett 0
@ Joplin 63, Waynesville 28
@ Lamar 50, McDonald County 8
@ Liberal 27, Miller 14
@ Mount Vernon 54, East Newton 0
Nevada 49, @ Central (Springfield) 12
Pierce City 32, @ Lockwood 7
@ Republic 20, Neosho 19
@ Sarcoxie 62, Diamond 0
Seneca 15, @ Aurora 14
Stockton 47, @ Jasper 14
@ Webb City 45, Nixa 7

Catoosa 35, @ Grove 7
@ Commerce 61, Chelsea 6
Fairland 35, @ Quapaw 14
Jay 31, @ Inola 14
@ McLain 49, Miami 30
@ Medford 48, Welch 44
Wyandotte 42, @ Oklahoma Union 34

