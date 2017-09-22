High School Football Scoreboard -- Sept. 22

Area High School Football Scores for Friday, Sept. 22More >>
Area High School Football Scores for Friday, Sept. 22More >>
The Cards scored 9 in the first inning, going on to win 14-3.More >>
The Cards scored 9 in the first inning, going on to win 14-3.More >>
QB John Roderique is questionable for Saturday's game.More >>
QB John Roderique is questionable for Saturday's game.More >>
MSSU will try to upset the top ranked Bearcats and pick up their first win of the season.More >>
MSSU will try to upset the top ranked Bearcats and pick up their first win of the season.More >>
The Tigers are 3-0, while the Dragons are 2-1.More >>
The Tigers are 3-0, while the Dragons are 2-1.More >>
High school football scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 15More >>
High school football scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 15More >>