Sobriety Checkpoint in SEK - September 30th

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee Police Department are planning to conduct a Sobriety checkpoint the weekend of September 30th, 2017 on US 400 west of Pittsburg.

A Sobriety checkpoint intended to remove impaired drivers will be set up on US-400, in Cherokee/Crawford County. “The purpose of these checkpoints,” according to the Highway Patrol spokesperson, “is not to harass motorists, but to decrease accidents through awareness and enforcement.”

These checkpoints are aimed at reducing the high accident rates by identifying impaired drivers. The goal of this checkpoint is to encourage compliance with the alcohol related statutes of this state, by removing the drivers that are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Each year about 16,000 persons are killed in alcohol related traffic crashes, averaging one alcohol related fatality every 33 minutes. These deaths constitute approximately 38% of the total traffic fatalities.

Traffic crashes are the greatest single cause of death for every age from 6 to 28. Almost half of these are alcohol related.

The proportion of fatal crashes that are alcohol related is about three times greater at night than during the day.

We appreciate the patience and cooperation from all citizens involved with the checkpoint. For more information contact Lieutenant Michael O’Hara or Technical Trooper Rick Wingate at 620-431-2100.