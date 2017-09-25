Authorities Looking For Dollar General Robbery Suspect

On September 24, 2017 at 9:59pm officers were dispatched to 1221 East 32nd, Dollar General, for an armed robbery. A male had entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded money. A 50-year-old female employee who was knelt down folding clothing in the Halloween section was hit in the back of the head by the suspect with the gun. She suffered a cut to the back of her head from the assault. The male was given money from the register and fled.

The suspect is described as a younger white male wearing faded blue jeans, a black and gray hoodie, a red bandanna over his face, a black fedora hat, and black and white tennis shoes. He is believed to have short hair or a shaved head. Pictures of the suspect are attached.

We would like the public’s assistance in locating this suspect who is a clear danger to the community and should be considered armed and dangerous. Any information please contact us at 417-623-3131 or 911 if needed.