Blessing of the Animals - October 1st

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society in partnership with First United Methodist Church, Wesley House, and St John’s Lutheran will participate in an ecumenical Blessing of the Animals on October 1st from 2PM to 3PM. This event will be held at the First United Methodist Church’s front lawn, 415 N Pine, Pittsburg, Kansas 66762. There will be a short order of service followed by the blessing of the animals. All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier. There is no cost for this event and it is open to the public.