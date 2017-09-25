Residents Concerned Over Future Fox Briar Development Plans

Residents in the Briarbrook are of Carl Junction voice concerns over a proposed residential development.

The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public meeting this evening.

The issues involve plats 3, 4, and 5, the latest addition to the Fox Briar area in Briarbrook.

The key problem, lot sizes don't line up with existing lots.

Dan Mitchell with Schuber Mitchell Homes says his company committed to building these homes and to meeting neighborhood and market needs.

Mitchell: "We said we would build brand new homes, that anyone could afford, and we bought some abutting land and listened to our neighbors over these years, and we found that there were some issues that citizens were worried about, and we wanted to address those in our neighborhood plans and we have actually addressed those in these plans."

However, some neighbors including Tracy Martin feel their concerns weren't addressed.

Martin: "I don't think that we have an objection to new homes being built in Briarbrook or new neighbors in Briarbrook, but we want to make sure that we maintain the integrity of our neighborhood, and that means that we want their homes to adhere to the same standards that our homes had to adhere to."

Mitchell says they've already looked at several concerns.

Mitchell: "There's the city that said we needed to buy this piece before we could develop the next piece and we did that, and now we've developed it and built homes on it and then there's the listening, we listened, and we heard 'hey, we need these things'."

At the meeting, the Commission decided to table the proposal to allow Schuber Mitchell to hold a neighborhood meeting.

Martin: "Well, I think that shows that Carl Junction backs their citizens, and that their citizens happiness and well being in their neighborhoods far outweighs a developers bottom line."

The next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is scheduled for 7:00pm on October the 9th.

The full proposal can be viewed below.