KSHSAA Releases '18-'19 Football Classifications

KSHSAA Releases '18-'19 Football Classifications

Updated:

The KSHSAA released its classifications for the 2018-2019 football seasons.

Pittsburg will move from 5A to 4A. PHS will be the biggest school participating in 4A.

Baxter Springs, Columbus, Frontenac and Girard will be moving from 4A-DII to 3A.

Click HERE for the full list of classifications for next season.

