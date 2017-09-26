SLIDESHOW: Get Your Licks on Route 66

Golden Paw Pet Rescue hosted 9th annual "Get Your Licks On Route 66". It's a cross country pet adoption tour by Fido Friendly Magazine.

Organizers Greg and Susan Sims have dedicated their lives to bringing awareness to the homeless pet population. The tour began a couple of weeks ago in California.

"We love to showcase her because it shows people what great pets you can find at shelters," Susan Sims said. "A lot of times they are here for no fault of their own, so we try to take they stigma out of going to shelters."

Mary Ann Schlau, Owner/Operator of Golden Paws stated, "It's just one of the greatest events that we have. These people are awesome. They are true animal people."

The pet adoption tour has helped place more than 9,000 pets into homes over the past eight years. Next stops in Missouri are Springfield and St. Louis. It'll wrap up on October 15th in Merriam, KS.

Photographer: Zachary Dodge