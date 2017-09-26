Day 2 of the State vs. Todd Greathouse - 15 Witnesses Testify for Prosecution

More testimony, today, in Joplin.

Day 2 of the Todd Greathouse murder trial.

The Webb City man charged with the first-degree murder of a Joplin woman last year.

It was here, at this house on Jackson Avenue, that authorities say this man, Todd Greathouse, murdered Willanna Anita Dunn, last June.

Her daughter, Anna Simovski, remembers her mother to jurors.

Simovski: "Fun and happy and shy, but, you know, when you got to know her, people enjoyed being around her and she was fun."

In day one of testimony, the prosecution called 15 witnesses to the stand, including Simovski.

According to police reports, Greathouse and Dunn were having an affair, and when Dunn told Greathouse she was going to tell his wife about the affair, the two got into a fight.

Greathouse allegedly told his sister, Peggy Richardson, about what happened next -- a story the prosecutor recounted.

Richardson/Prosecutor: Prosecutor: "And that when she said she was going to tell his wife Linda that he became angry and choked her." Richardson: "Yes." Prosecutor: "In fact he said that he was so mad that Anita was going to tell Linda that he didn't want to hurt his wife Linda so he murdered Anita." Richardson: "Yes."

Authorities say after he killed Dunn, he took her body to this empty field on private land.

On it, a mine shaft, filled with water in which he allegedly dumped her body.

According to officers who discovered her body, Dunn was tied to a rock to weigh her down.

At the scene of the mineshaft, a cigarette butt was discovered and tested for DNA.

Missouri Highway Patrol DNA Criminalist, Marcie Abbey, tells the jury about the DNA results, and how she linked Greathouse to the scene.

Abbey: "It's one in trillions, the population of the world is something around seven billion, so this is many many times the world population, which means, if I were to develop profiles from everyone on the planet Earth, I would not expect to run into this exact profile again, from anyone."

More testimony expected as the trial continues.