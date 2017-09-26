Quantcast

Day 2 of the State vs. Todd Greathouse - 15 Witnesses Testify fo - KOAM TV 7

Day 2 of the State vs. Todd Greathouse - 15 Witnesses Testify for Prosecution

Updated:

     More testimony, today, in Joplin.
     Day 2 of the Todd Greathouse murder trial.
     The Webb City man charged with the first-degree murder of a Joplin woman last year.
It was here, at this house on Jackson Avenue, that authorities say this man, Todd Greathouse, murdered Willanna Anita Dunn, last June.
Her daughter, Anna Simovski, remembers her mother to jurors.
Simovski:  "Fun and happy and shy, but, you know, when you got to know her, people enjoyed being around her and she was fun."
In day one of testimony, the prosecution called 15 witnesses to the stand, including Simovski.
According to police reports, Greathouse and Dunn were having an affair, and when Dunn told Greathouse she was going to tell his wife about the affair, the two got into a fight.
Greathouse allegedly told his sister, Peggy Richardson, about what happened next -- a story the prosecutor recounted.
Richardson/Prosecutor: Prosecutor: "And that when she said she was going to tell his wife Linda that he became angry and choked her."  Richardson: "Yes."  Prosecutor: "In fact he said that he was so mad that Anita was going to tell Linda that he didn't want to hurt his wife Linda so he murdered Anita."  Richardson: "Yes."
Authorities say after he killed Dunn, he took her body to this empty field on private land.
On it, a mine shaft, filled with water in which he allegedly dumped her body.
According to officers who discovered her body, Dunn was tied to a rock to weigh her down.
At the scene of the mineshaft, a cigarette butt was discovered and tested for DNA.
Missouri Highway Patrol DNA Criminalist, Marcie Abbey, tells the jury about the DNA results, and how she linked Greathouse to the scene.
Abbey: "It's one in trillions, the population of the world is something around seven billion, so this is many many times the world population, which means, if I were to develop profiles from everyone on the planet Earth, I would not expect to run into this exact profile again, from anyone."
More testimony expected as the trial continues.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Day 2 of the State vs. Todd Greathouse - 15 Witnesses Testify for Prosecution

    Day 2 of the State vs. Todd Greathouse - 15 Witnesses Testify for Prosecution

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-09-27 03:06:58 GMT
         More testimony, today, in Joplin.      Day 2 of the Todd Greathouse murder trial.      The Webb City man charged with the first-degree murder of a Joplin woman last year. It was here, at this house on Jackson Avenue, that authorities say this man, Todd Greathouse, murdered Willanna Anita Dunn, last June. Her daughter, Anna Simovski, remembers her mother to jurors. Simovski:  "Fun and happy and shy, but, you know, when you got...More >>
         More testimony, today, in Joplin.      Day 2 of the Todd Greathouse murder trial.      The Webb City man charged with the first-degree murder of a Joplin woman last year. It was here, at this house on Jackson Avenue, that authorities say this man, Todd Greathouse, murdered Willanna Anita Dunn, last June. Her daughter, Anna Simovski, remembers her mother to jurors. Simovski:  "Fun and happy and shy, but, you know, when you got...More >>

  • Residents Concerned Over Future Fox Briar Development Plans

    Residents Concerned Over Future Fox Briar Development Plans

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-09-26 02:56:06 GMT

        Residents in the Briarbrook are of Carl Junction voice concerns over a proposed residential development.     The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public meeting this evening. The issues involve plats 3, 4, and 5, the latest addition to the Fox Briar area in Briarbrook.

    More >>

        Residents in the Briarbrook are of Carl Junction voice concerns over a proposed residential development.     The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public meeting this evening. The issues involve plats 3, 4, and 5, the latest addition to the Fox Briar area in Briarbrook.

    More >>

  • Route 66 Convoy Stops In Carthage, Miami

    Route 66 Convoy Stops In Carthage, Miami

    Sunday, September 24 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-24 23:51:10 GMT

        The Military Vehicle Preservation Association is sponsoring a special convoy with a special mission to complete in just 29 days.   Dan McCluskey is the leader of the pack.     A fleet of 40 military vehicles, dating from World War II to the present is what he's leading down Historic Route 66, from Chicago to Santa Monica.     We caught up with the convoy in Lawrence County near Phelps, en route to Carthage.

    More >>

        The Military Vehicle Preservation Association is sponsoring a special convoy with a special mission to complete in just 29 days.   Dan McCluskey is the leader of the pack.     A fleet of 40 military vehicles, dating from World War II to the present is what he's leading down Historic Route 66, from Chicago to Santa Monica.     We caught up with the convoy in Lawrence County near Phelps, en route to Carthage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.