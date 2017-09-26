Day 2 of the State vs. Todd Greathouse - 15 Witnesses Testify for Prosecution

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
Residents in the Briarbrook are of Carl Junction voice concerns over a proposed residential development. The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public meeting this evening. The issues involve plats 3, 4, and 5, the latest addition to the Fox Briar area in Briarbrook.More >>
The Military Vehicle Preservation Association is sponsoring a special convoy with a special mission to complete in just 29 days. Dan McCluskey is the leader of the pack. A fleet of 40 military vehicles, dating from World War II to the present is what he's leading down Historic Route 66, from Chicago to Santa Monica. We caught up with the convoy in Lawrence County near Phelps, en route to Carthage.More >>
A Vernon County Sheriff's Deputy is cleared of any wrong doing following an investigation into a deadly shooting. The Vernon County Prosecutor has determined there were no violations of the law -- clearing the deputy involved in the shooting. The incident occurred June 21st just east of Nevada. Deputy Alexander Stimson located a vehicle that was allegedly stolen. The driver, later identified...More >>
More than 800 Boy Scouts from across the region - converge on "camp crowder" in Neosho.More >>
The city decided to hold this meeting to help explain to the citizens why they made the choice that they did.More >>
