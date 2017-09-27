Quantcast

Ozark Center Celebrates Decade of Providing Safe, Affordable Hou - KOAM TV 7

Ozark Center Celebrates Decade of Providing Safe, Affordable Housing

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System, celebrated 10 years of providing safe, affordable housing at Magnolia Heights. Opened in 2007, the 23-unit complex provides a bridge to independent living for individuals with chronic mental illness.

“Individuals with chronic mental illness often find themselves homeless or living in substandard conditions,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “Magnolia Heights provides a safe environment where individuals can seek treatment and move toward more independent living.”

Tenants are referred to Magnolia Heights by caseworkers or by any behavioral healthcare provider. Individuals have the opportunity to receive services from Ozark Center during their stay.

Ozark Center began providing housing for adult clients in 1991 with a 15-bed residential care facility, Ozark Oaks. Since then, services expanded to include safe and affordable housing options for independent and semi-independent individuals who suffer from chronic illness. Those facilities include Cedar Hill, Magnolia Heights and Poplar Place.

In 2010, Missouri Department of Mental Health awarded Ozark Center funds to build an apartment complex to provide housing for pre-adult and transitional youths ages 17 to 22. The Pre-Adult Transitional Housing (PATH) apartments provide a safe living environment for transitional youths to learn the skills necessary for independent living. A second PATH complex was constructed in 2013.

Additionally, Ozark Center offers Turnaround Ranch, a 72-bed residential treatment facility for adolescents ages 10 to 18. It provides 24-hour care for youths who are experiencing emotional and behavioral problems.

Ozark Center was named the 2016 Outstanding Performer for Housing Development by Missouri Department of Mental Health, Division of Behavioral Health. This award recognizes more than 30 years of dedication to providing supportive and affordable housing solutions to individuals seeking mental health treatment.

###

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 4-Staters Discuss New GOP Tax Plan

    4-Staters Discuss New GOP Tax Plan

    Thursday, September 28 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-09-28 04:07:32 GMT

    Simplification is a major theme of the GOP's latest proposed tax plan. That's something with which Joplin tax specialist David Cheek agrees. 

    More >>

    Simplification is a major theme of the GOP's latest proposed tax plan. That's something with which Joplin tax specialist David Cheek agrees. 

    More >>

  • Apartments for Mental Illness Patients Changing Lives

    Apartments for Mental Illness Patients Changing Lives

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-09-27 22:42:19 GMT

    An apartment building in Joplin is credited with changing lives. Magnolia Heights marked its tenth anniversary today.  The housing is helping people with chronic mental illness. 

    More >>

    An apartment building in Joplin is credited with changing lives. Magnolia Heights marked its tenth anniversary today.  The housing is helping people with chronic mental illness. 

    More >>

  • PHS Student Hit by Car in Crosswalk Results in Call for Slower Speed Zone & Flashing Lights

    PHS Student Hit by Car in Crosswalk Results in Call for Slower Speed Zone & Flashing Lights

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:17:57 GMT
    accident victimaccident victim

         A crosswalk next to Pittsburg high school is the focus of concern for the city and the district. Gabriel Norton was hit by a car there Monday.  

    More >>

         A crosswalk next to Pittsburg high school is the focus of concern for the city and the district. Gabriel Norton was hit by a car there Monday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.