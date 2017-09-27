Ozark Center Celebrates Decade of Providing Safe, Affordable Housing

Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System, celebrated 10 years of providing safe, affordable housing at Magnolia Heights. Opened in 2007, the 23-unit complex provides a bridge to independent living for individuals with chronic mental illness.

“Individuals with chronic mental illness often find themselves homeless or living in substandard conditions,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “Magnolia Heights provides a safe environment where individuals can seek treatment and move toward more independent living.”

Tenants are referred to Magnolia Heights by caseworkers or by any behavioral healthcare provider. Individuals have the opportunity to receive services from Ozark Center during their stay.

Ozark Center began providing housing for adult clients in 1991 with a 15-bed residential care facility, Ozark Oaks. Since then, services expanded to include safe and affordable housing options for independent and semi-independent individuals who suffer from chronic illness. Those facilities include Cedar Hill, Magnolia Heights and Poplar Place.

In 2010, Missouri Department of Mental Health awarded Ozark Center funds to build an apartment complex to provide housing for pre-adult and transitional youths ages 17 to 22. The Pre-Adult Transitional Housing (PATH) apartments provide a safe living environment for transitional youths to learn the skills necessary for independent living. A second PATH complex was constructed in 2013.

Additionally, Ozark Center offers Turnaround Ranch, a 72-bed residential treatment facility for adolescents ages 10 to 18. It provides 24-hour care for youths who are experiencing emotional and behavioral problems.

Ozark Center was named the 2016 Outstanding Performer for Housing Development by Missouri Department of Mental Health, Division of Behavioral Health. This award recognizes more than 30 years of dedication to providing supportive and affordable housing solutions to individuals seeking mental health treatment.

