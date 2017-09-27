Guilty Verdict Returned In Murder Trial of Todd Greathouse

3 days after it began a Joplin murder trial has come to an end.

And it's a guilty verdict for Todd Greathouse the Webb City man, who had been charged with killing Wilanna Anita Dunn.

The defense began its opening remarks on Wednesday, arguing that Todd Greathouse didn't go to Willanna Dunn's home to kill her, but that her death was a result of Greathouse being quote "reckless" and "going too far."

The defense didn't expect a not guilty verdict, but it hoped the jury would find Greathouse guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Greathouse testifying in detail about how he killed Dunn.

All coming down to a "reckless act" resulting in Dunn's death.

The prosecution, didn't buy it.

Prosecutor: "You're making up more lies to cover your own actions, to try and get yourself out of the fix that you alone are responsible for." Greathouse: "No ma'am."

Defense called an expert pathologist to the stand, Dr. Jane Turner.

Turner saying that Dunn's pre-existing medical conditions *could* have escalated her death, the defense saying in it's closing remarks that there's no way Greathouse could have known with Dunn's pre-existing conditions that death would happen, saying that by the time he realized he was killing her, she was already dead.

The prosecution stayed firm, saying that quote "it was no accident" and that Greathouse was a quote "cold blooded killer."

The jury deliberated, and after only 27 minutes, returned a verdict...

Judge: "We the jury find the defendant Todd Allen Greathouse guilty of murder in the first degree as submitted in instruction five."

Kenney: "I'm very pleased with the result, it's good to see justice done."

Kenney says the greatest unknown in a case like this, no matter how well it's prepared, is the jury.

Kenney: "When you're making your closing argument, you never know what the jury's thinking, you've spent a lot of time and effort and you hope that they're seeing the evidence and responding to the evidence the way you believe they should respond, but you never know what's going into the minds of those twelve people, what they're thinking."

The family of Willanna Dunn, say that "justice has been served."

Family: "They made the right decision, they saw through all of his lives, and they saw through and they looked at all the evidence clearly, concisely, that was there and what he did."

Greathouse is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6th.

