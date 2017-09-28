Quantcast

4-Staters Discuss New GOP Tax Plan - KOAM TV 7

4-Staters Discuss New GOP Tax Plan

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Simplification is a major theme of the GOP's latest proposed tax plan. That's something with which Joplin tax specialist David Cheek agrees.

"I think we're definitely in need of simplification of the tax code. It's kind of gotten out of hand and become a monster in a lot of ways," said Cheek.

The plan would have only three tax brackets. And while it proposes to raise the lowest bracket, Cheek says the poorest people wouldn't have to worry about the tax bracket at all because the standard deduction would be doubled.

"Those people that are in the lower, poor, lower middle class are not going to have to worry about the tax bracket if they're not, as a married couple making more than $24,000 or $12,000 as a single person."

Some 4-Staters KOAM/Fox 14 spoke with weren't fully on board with the plan, including the part that significantly lowers corporate tax rates.

"As a citizen from Arkansas, with the Walmart Corporation being so big, why should they get a tax cut and my taxes are being raised, when I'm just trying to pay my bills and feed my dog?" said one Arkansas woman.

"I think that raising that amount of taxes that come from the poorest people's paychecks is not a good idea. I think the idea that will end up with more money in our pockets is kind of shady. I don't think it's true," stated another woman KOAM/Fox 14 spoke to in Joplin.

There's still a lot of work to be done on this plan however, before it's even brought up for a vote.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 4-Staters Discuss New GOP Tax Plan

    4-Staters Discuss New GOP Tax Plan

    Thursday, September 28 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-09-28 04:07:32 GMT

    Simplification is a major theme of the GOP's latest proposed tax plan. That's something with which Joplin tax specialist David Cheek agrees. 

    More >>

    Simplification is a major theme of the GOP's latest proposed tax plan. That's something with which Joplin tax specialist David Cheek agrees. 

    More >>

  • Apartments for Mental Illness Patients Changing Lives

    Apartments for Mental Illness Patients Changing Lives

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-09-27 22:42:19 GMT

    An apartment building in Joplin is credited with changing lives. Magnolia Heights marked its tenth anniversary today.  The housing is helping people with chronic mental illness. 

    More >>

    An apartment building in Joplin is credited with changing lives. Magnolia Heights marked its tenth anniversary today.  The housing is helping people with chronic mental illness. 

    More >>

  • PHS Student Hit by Car in Crosswalk Results in Call for Slower Speed Zone & Flashing Lights

    PHS Student Hit by Car in Crosswalk Results in Call for Slower Speed Zone & Flashing Lights

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:17:57 GMT
    accident victimaccident victim

         A crosswalk next to Pittsburg high school is the focus of concern for the city and the district. Gabriel Norton was hit by a car there Monday.  

    More >>

         A crosswalk next to Pittsburg high school is the focus of concern for the city and the district. Gabriel Norton was hit by a car there Monday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.