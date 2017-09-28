4-Staters Discuss New GOP Tax Plan

Simplification is a major theme of the GOP's latest proposed tax plan. That's something with which Joplin tax specialist David Cheek agrees.More >>
An apartment building in Joplin is credited with changing lives. Magnolia Heights marked its tenth anniversary today. The housing is helping people with chronic mental illness.
A crosswalk next to Pittsburg high school is the focus of concern for the city and the district. Gabriel Norton was hit by a car there Monday.
