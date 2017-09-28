Big Smitty to Headline 5th Annual Grapes & Grog to Benefit Meals on Wheels - October 14th

Tickets are currently available for the the Area Agency on Aging’s 5th Annual Grapes & Grog fundraiser to benefit the Meals on Wheels program for seniors in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties.

The event, which will include live music with BIG SMITTY, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a silent and live auction, will be held Saturday, October 14th from 5-10 pm at the Kitchen Pass, 1212 S. Main, in Joplin.

Tickets are $35 each ($25 for seniors over 60) and can be purchased at the Area Agency on Aging office at 531 E. 15th, Joplin, the Joplin Senior Center at 22nd & Jackson, or at the Webb City Senior Center at 210 N. Pennsylvania.

Presenting sponsors include SGC Food Service, Beimdiek Insurance, Missouri Eagle, Macadoodles, College View Manor, Dixie Printing, AdMax and Brent & Mendi Westhoven. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit our website at www.aaaregionx.org. Also, be sure to check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/aaaregionx for updates on the event.

Currently the agency delivers almost 22,000 meals per month to homebound seniors. Right now the average price per meal is $5.57, while our average donation is only 37 cents per meal. Last year, the Area Agency on Aging spent over a million dollars on raw food alone.

Food insecurity is a growing issue among older adults and not just for seniors living below the poverty line. “Our meals are often the last line of defense for keeping a senior from having to move to assisted living,” says Stan Heater, Chief Executive Officer of the Area Agency on Aging. “This is our only fundraiser of the year and all the proceeds go into feeding homebound seniors.”

The Area Agency on Aging Region Ten has been serving the senior population of Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald counties since 1979. The Agency is a non-profit, charitable organization with a 501(c)(3) designation. Region Ten’s purpose is to provide services, programs, and information that will assist older persons in maintaining independence and dignity in their lives. Services through this agency are available to persons 60 years of age or older who live in our service area. Priority is given to those individuals with the greatest economic and social need. Information and family caregiver services are provided to people of all ages.

###