Four inmates charged with property damage after breaking fire sp - KOAM TV 7

Four inmates charged with property damage after breaking fire sprinkler

Updated:
VERNON COUNTY, MISSOURI -

Four Nevada women have been charged with damage to jail property while being held at the Vernon County Jail. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, felony warrants were issued Wednesday for Kayleen Varner (23), Tiffany J Blauvelt (25), Christina M Allen (39), and April R Hancock (32) all of Nevada after a sprinkler head was damaged causing the sprinklers to activate. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, the event caused the fire alarm to be activated and the fire department to respond as well. “Only the fire department can turn off the alarm, so it causes a lot of first responder resources to be used when this happens, not to mention the damage caused by that much water inside the jail” said Mosher. All four women are being held in the custody of the Vernon County Jail on their original charges and face a $5,000 cash only bond for the additional charges. 

