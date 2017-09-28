Connect2Culture Performances Schedule - October 2017

October 5: MSSU presents h2 Saxophone Quartet, 7:30pm at Missouri Southern State University, Bud Walton Theatre (3950 Newman Rd). The award-winning h2 quartet has been wowing audiences since 2002. h2 takes advantage of the great expressive capacity of their instruments by programming traditional, avant-garde, minimalist, and jazz-influenced works in surprising and compelling ways. h2 has performed throughout the United States, in Europe, the UK and in Asia, and has released five critically-acclaimed recordings. This event is free and open to the public. For more information email Talley-K@mssu.edu or call 417.625.3061.

October 6: GALA CONCERT – h2 Quartet with TJ’s Orchestra & Choir, 7:00pm at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School (3401 Newman Rd). The award-winning h2 quartet has been wowing audiences since 2002. h2 takes advantage of the great expressive capacity of their instruments by programming traditional, avant-garde, minimalist, and jazz-influenced works in surprising and compelling ways. h2 has performed throughout the United States, in Europe, the UK and in Asia, and has released five critically-acclaimed recordings. TJ's Upper School orchestra and the Upper School Vocal Ensemble will perform with h2 for this concert. Adult: $9, Child: $5, Senior: $8. For more information call 417.781.5124.

October 6: Southern Symphony Orchestra, 7:30pm at Missouri Southern State University, Taylor Performing Arts Center (3950 Newman Rd). This concert will feature works by Georges Bizet, Georg Philipp Telemann, Richard Rodgers, Jules Massenet, and Hector Berlioz. It will also feature winners from the 2017 MSSU Music Department’s Concerto/Aria competition: soprano Miranda Duncan and trumpeter William D. Roach. The Southern Symphony Orchestra is Joplin’s Community/University symphony orchestra and is under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey Macomber. This concert is free and open to the public; no tickets required. For more information email Macomber-J@mssu.edu or call 417.625.9653.

October 14: North Heights Porchfest, 4:00–6:00pm at North Moffet and E St. Porchfest is a grassroots festival put on by the community for the community. An eclectic array of local musicians will perform on porches while activities and food are available for the whole family. Porchfest is a free event for everyone. For more information visit northheightsporchfest.com or email info@northheightsjoplin.org.

October 19: Southern Jazz Orchestra/Lion Pride Band at Third Thursday, 6:00pm at Downtown Joplin Third Thursday. The Southern Jazz Orchestra and Lion Pride Band will perform at Downtown Joplin Alliance’s Third Thursday. This event is free and open to the public. For more information email espinosa-r@mssu.edu or call 417.625.9633.

October 20: Pro Musica presents New Century Saxophone Quartet, 7:00pm at Saint Paul’s UMC (2423 W 26th St). For over 30 years, the New Century Saxophone Quartet has entertained audiences with a combination of skillful artistry and down-home fun. Founded in Winston-Salem, NC, the ensemble was the first of its kind to win the prestigious Concert Artist Guild competition in New York City in 1992. The quartet has toured throughout the United States and the World performing in major concert venues around the world. New Century was also the first saxophone quartet to perform at La Huaca del Complejo Atlapa in Panama City, Panama. NCSQ has appeared on television and radio across the United States on National Public Radio’s Performance Today, the Voice of America, and North Carolina Public TV. NCSQ has also appeared in unique concert settings including two command performances for President Clinton in the White House to a concerto performance with the United States Navy Band. No tickets are required. Donations gratefully accepted. For more information call 417.625.1822.

October 21: Lion Pride Band Performance, 3:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Hughes Stadium (3950 Newman Rd). The Missouri Southern State University Lion Pride Marching Band is comprised of undergraduate music majors and also non-majors. This ensemble is recognized as one of the oldest ensembles in existence at Missouri Southern State University. The Lion Pride Marching Band performs in Fred G. Hughes Stadium during all home football games and can been seen locally at various parades. For more information visit mssu.edu/music or call 417.625.9318.

October 21: Angel Guild Red Carpet Gala, 7:00pm at Joplin Little Theatre (3009 W 1st St). Come show your support for Joplin Little Theatre at this annual fundraising event. You’ll enjoy the “Red Carpet” treatment, an exclusive preview of the season opener, and a champagne toast at intermission! Tickets $50 advance, $60 at door. For more information call 417.623.3638.

October 21: Skunkwerx, Silent Film with Live Soundtrack Performance, 8:00pm at MSSU Spiva Art Gallery (3950 Newman Rd).

October 25 – 29: Joplin Little Theatre presents Heathers the Musical, 7:30pm (2:30pm on Sunday) at Joplin Little Theatre (3009 W 1st St). Heathers the Musical is based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunch-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under! Writers Kevin Murphy, Laurence O’Keefe and Andy Fickman bring us his moving love story with laugh-out-loud comedy. PG-13 – parental guidance recommended for young children. General admission is $15, seniors and students are $13, and children age 12 and under are $6. To reserve tickets, call the box office at 417.623.3638 or visit jltplay.org.

October 28: District Honor Choir Concert, 7:00pm at Joplin High School (2104 N Indiana Ave). The District Honor Choir consists of two ensembles including 9-10 grades and 11-12 grades and both will be performing. The MSSU Chamber Singers will be the opening act for the night directed by Dr. David Sharlow. This event is free and open to the public. For more information email sharlow-d@mssu.edu or call 417.625.9562.

October 30: Thomas Jefferson Concert Hall presents My Fathers Dragon, 4:00pm at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School (3401 Newman Rd). Based on the beloved stories by Ruth Stiles Gannett, My Father's Dragon brings to life the Newbery Honor-winning classic about a daring dragon rescue. Using large format puppets, inventive scenic effects and original music, Enchantment Theatre Company is delighted to bring the story of a compassionate and courageous young boy and his unlikely friendship to the stage at TJ. For more information call 417.781.5124.