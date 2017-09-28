Connect2Culture Events - October 2017

Events :

October 2: International Adoptions from South Korea since 1950, 1:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Webster Hall (3950 Newman Rd). Following the Korean War, many children fathered by American soldiers were born to unwed South Korean mothers. Because adopting children outside the father-to-son bloodline is not in accord with traditional Korean values, thousands of these mixed race children ended up in orphanages. After seeing a film depicting their plight, U.S. citizens Harry and Bertha Holt successfully lobbied both houses of Congress to change the law so that they could adopt eight children. Thus began the history of international adoption in America. Although U.S. adoptions of South Korean children peaked in the 1980s, the U.S.-Korean adoptions have provided a model for international adoption for more than 60 years. This presentation will explore the history of international adoption, and the unique relationships among Korean foster families, adoption agency workers, and adoptive families through stories, anecdotes, photographs, and personal experience. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 417.625.9372.

October 3: Chat N Craft (Adults), 5:30–8:00pm at Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). An adult crafting group that meets on the first Tuesday of the month. All types of hand work welcome. Share ideas, tips and tricks with other crafters. Bring your current craft project and join for laughter, friendship and fun! Check the blog to see what is going on and if a special class will be offered. For more information, visit chatncraft.wordpress.com .

October 3: Tri-State Gem and Mineral Club Meeting, 7:00pm at Joplin Museum Complex (504 S Schifferdecker Ave). For more information call 417.623.1180.

October 3: MSSU Korean Film Festival – Oldboy, 7:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Cornell Auditorium (3950 Newman Rd). A Seoul businessman is suddenly and inexplicably kidnapped and confined to a strange, private “prison,” where he is held for 15 years. When he is unexpectedly freed, he is given five days to discover the identity of his enemy, a challenge he undertakes with a vengeance. Directed by the acclaimed Park Chan-wook, Oldboy is a “feverish mind-bending revenge tale” (Stephen Holden, The New York Times). The film includes extreme, graphic violence and is for mature audiences only. The MSSU Korean Film Festival provides a rare opportunity to enjoy the best works of creative directors and performers from South Korea. For more information call 417.625.9736 or email stebbins-c@mssu.edu.

October 5: Are South Koreans Smarter, or is it the Education System?, 11:00am at Missouri Southern State University, Webster Hall (3950 Newman Rd). There are many aspects of a country that are important to know, and many things that people just do not know about when looking at foreign countries. Education is one of those things. This presentation will give an overview and in-depth description of the South Korean education system. It will look at the elementary to college experience as they differ and compare them to the American system of education. Personal experience and observations will be included in the presentation to help enrich and better inform on the inner workings of a typical Korean classroom. This event is free and open to the public. If you would like more information call 417.625.9372.

October 5: National Arts & Humanities Month Proclamation Ceremony, 5:00pm at Spiva Park (4th and Main in Downtown Joplin). National Arts and Humanities month will be celebrated with a proclamation by Mayor Mike Seibert in conjunction with the finale of the First Thursday ArtWalk season. The ceremony will recognize and celebrate the impact the arts and humanities have had on the cultural and economic growth of Joplin. National Arts and Humanities month has been celebrated in October, country-wide for 30 years. It was launched by Americans for the Arts in honor of the twentieth anniversary of the National Endowment for the Arts. This ceremony will also kick off the final First Thursday ArtWalk of this season which will start at 5:30pm.

October 5: First Thursday ArtWalk, 5:30–8:30pm in various venues throughout Downtown Joplin. First Thursday ArtWalk is a sophisticated, yet festive event, for area artists, as well as patrons of the arts…past, present and future! Dozens of artists will be showing or demonstrating their artistic process and all art will be for sale. Participating artists will be located inside various venues along with live acoustic music. Patrons are encouraged to “walk the art” through historic Downtown Joplin. This event runs on the first Thursday of each month from March–October.

October 6: First Friday WineShare, 6:00–8:00pm at The Lofts at 611 (611 S Main St). WineShare is a national event that takes place on the First Friday of each month. It's a great opportunity to meet new friends or catch up with old ones. It's also a fantastic way to kick off date night! Feel free to bring friends or colleagues, as well. Bring a bottle of wine or a craft beer. The Downtown Joplin Alliance will take care of the rest. As always, there is no charge to attend WineShare and everyone 21 years of age and older is welcome. Free Admission. This month is sponsored by The Joplin History & Mineral Museum and they will be giving away tickets to their Thomas Hart Benton mural tour on October 14th. Check in at the door for your chance to win. Those that attend will also be able to tour The Lofts at 611. Spaces are available for lease. For more information, email info@downtownjoplin.com .

October 10: Gangnam Style Games Day, 11:00am at Missouri Southern State University, Webster Hall (3950 Newman Rd). Gangnam Style Games Day will include games centered around K-POP stars such as PSY, BTS, and GOT7. This is the perfect opportunity to engage and embrace the Korean culture as well as meet other people who have the same interests as you. There will be many types of games, but if you can’t identify any of these examples, it means that you need to come and join the club: gonggi, ttakji, kai bai bo, and sam yuk gu. This event is free, open to the public and will consist of friendly competition and prizes. If you would like more information call 417.625.9372.

October 10: MSSU Korean Film Festival – Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring, 7:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Cornell Auditorium (3950 Newman Rd). This visually stunning, reflective film tells the story of a reclusive monk who lives in a hut in the middle of a small lake, who becomes a teacher and spiritual mentor for a boy, raising him from childhood to adulthood. “An elegantly simple, profound Buddhist tale.” – Boston Globe. The MSSU Korean Film Festival provides a rare opportunity to enjoy the best works of creative directors and performers from South Korea. For more information call 417.625.9736 or email stebbins-c@mssu.edu.

October 12: North Korea: Hangover of the 20th Century, 9:30am at Missouri Southern State University, Corley Auditorium (3950 Newman Rd). North Korea is often portrayed as a “rogue state” and “unpredictable,” but like any other state it has a history that has to be taken into account to make sense of its present. Throughout the 20th century, Northern Korea has been on the front lines between empires, and between imperialists and liberators. The end of the Cold War globally has not solved the Korean separation the way it solved the German one, though the ideological rhetoric has changed. North Korean leadership invokes this history regularly to explain and justify its positions, and this has to be taken seriously in any analysis of North Korea’s 21st century development. Dr. Jonathan Dresner is an associate professor of history at Pittsburg State University. He became intrigued with Japan due to a year abroad in high school, and eventually settled on an historical approach. An interest in international exchange led to a study of Japanese labor migration to Hawaii, which has broadened into the study of labor migration and modernization both in Japan and elsewhere. After teaching in Iowa and Hawaii, he came to PSU, where he directs the history master’s program and teaches East Asian history, specialized courses on Japan, and world history at the undergraduate and graduate levels. This event is free and open to the public. If you would like more information call 417.625.9372.

October 12: Joplin Writers Guild, 6:00pm at Joplin Public Library (300 S Main St). The Joplin Writers Guild, a chapter of the Missouri Writers Guild, includes a wide variety of writers – from hobbyists to professional, published writers. Members have published novels (romance, mystery, historical, middle grade, YA, etc.), nonfiction books (regional history and the Arcadia Images of America series), and articles (travel, education, law topics, etc.). The group focuses on supporting each other and sharing information about the publishing and writing industries. This group is open to the public. Dues are $7.50 for the year, but anyone interested can attend their first meeting free. For more information, search “Joplin Writers’ Guild” on Facebook.

October 12: Lydia Humphreys Reception, 6:00pm at Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). Post Art Library and Joplin Public Library invite you to join them and artist Lydia Humphreys for "Portrait Series." During a color theory class at Missouri Southern State University, Lydia Humphreys realized her memory is based on color and patterns. Inspired by this realization, Humphreys began a portrait series for which she paints people in the color she sees them. Sixteen of Humphrey's portraits are on exhibit in the Local History, Genealogy, and Post Reading Room wing inside Joplin Public Library now through mid-November. For more information call 417.623.7953.

October 13: Cocktails with Benton, 6:30pm at Joplin City Hall (602 S Main St). Cocktails with Benton Chautauqua features a one-of-a-kind opportunity to view rarely seen sketches from Thomas Hart Benton. Hear Thomas Hart Benton have an in-depth conversation about his mural in the Historic Newman Building and how it came about. He will also take the time to talk about additional pieces that were taken out of the archive to be seen for this night only. Red Onion will be preparing finger foods and cocktails. Admission is $25 per person. To purchase tickets, call 417.623.1180, visit the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, or get them at the door. This event is part of the Joplin History & Mineral Museum’s Chautauqua! Living History with Thomas Hart Benton Series.

October 13: Open Mic Poetry Night, 7:00pm at Joplin Empire Market (931 E 4th St). Do you write poetry? Do you love poetry? Come recite a poem you've written OR one by a poet you love. Feel free to bring some craft beer or a bottle of wine to share. This is a 21+ event. Free admission. This event is a collaborative endeavor between Connect2Culture, Post Art Library, and Pub Hound Press. For more information call 417.625.6683.

October 13: Old Fashioned Hayride, 7:00pm at McClelland Park (4400 McClelland Blvd).

This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy an autumn evening under the stars. 1,000 hot dogs and s’mores will be handed out, so bring your roasting sticks and have a weenie roast around the campfire. Enjoy a hayride around McClelland Park and finish the evening by enjoying a cup of hot cocoa while making s’mores. The movie, Hocus Pocus, will be shown during the event. This is free to the public thanks to Residence Inn for sponsoring the event and Fletcher Toyota sponsoring the movie. For more information, please call Joplin Parks & Recreation at 417.625.4750.

October 13: Opening Reception, 5:30–7:30pm at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). New exhibits are opening at Spiva Center for the Arts! Come preview the exhibits a day early, mingle with friends, and enjoy refreshments. $5 suggested contribution; members free. For more information, call 417.623.0183 or visit spivaarts.org .

October 14: Mural & Historical Building Tours, 10:30–11:30am & 1:30–2:30pm at Joplin City Hall (602 S Main St). Want an in-depth view at some of Joplin’s murals and historic buildings? This is your chance! There will be two opportunities for both the Mural Tours (10:30–11:30am or 1:30–2:30pm) and the Historical Building Tours (10:30–11:30am or 1:30–2:30pm). Admission is $7 per person. To purchase tickets, call 417.623.1180, visit the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, or get them at the door. This event is part of the Joplin History & Mineral Museum’s Chautauqua! Living History with Thomas Hart Benton Series.

October 14: Joplin Public Library Makerspace Grand Opening, 10:00am–2:00pm at Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). Post Art Library and Joplin Public Library invite you to meet your makerspace! Preview the opportunities available as library staff and volunteers demonstrate various makerspace-related activities and equipment, including 3D printing and scanning, laser cutting, digital media conversion, origami, virtual reality, sewing, button-making, and more. This free public event is open to all-ages. No registration necessary. Makerspace demonstrations start at 10:00am and are scheduled to take place throughout the day until 2:00pm. Questions? Call Jill Sullivan at 417-623-7953 x1041.

October 14: Coloring Book Club, 10:30am–Noon at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). Every second Saturday, bring your coloring book or sketchbook and get creative. Relax, chat, and color. Spiva provides some coloring pages and markers, but it’s best to bring what you prefer or purchase items in the Gift Shop! Cost: Free. For more information, call 417.623.0183 or visit spivaarts.org .

October 14: Artist Talk with Carol Adamec, 11:00am at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). Carol Adamec is a fine arts painter, with a BFA from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her primary painting medium is oil and alkyd, and she mainly works in a representational style. Her greatest challenge as a painter is to capture the effect of light; and her greatest joy as a painter is to accomplish that. Her exhibit, In a Japanese Garden, will be on display from October 14–December 8.

October 14: An Evening with Benton, 7:00pm at Joplin Little Theatre (3008 W 1st St). Come relax and spend time with Thomas Hart Benton as he talks about his life as an artist and the exceptional amount of travel he's done. He will talk about how he got started and what he did through his life as an artist. Admission is $10 per person. To purchase tickets, call 417.623.1180, visit the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, or get them at the door. This event is part of the Joplin History & Mineral Museum’s Chautauqua! Living History with Thomas Hart Benton Series.

October 14: Art Night Out (Ages 21+), 7:00pm at Spiva Center for the Arts (222 W 3rd St). Join in and have a blast making a seasonal art project while you enjoy wine and dessert in the friendly, relaxed atmosphere of the Main Gallery. It’s a great way to catch up with friends, enjoy a date night, or meet new creative folks. Cost is $25 per participant, and must be 21 or older. For more information, call 417.623.0183 or visit spivaarts.org .

October 16: Downtown Poetry Reading and Open Mic, 6:00–8:00pm at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company (506 S Joplin Ave). Poetry reading and open mic. Open mic sign-up begins at 6:00pm. Three featured poets will begin reading at 6:15pm. Open mic starts at 7:00pm. This event occurs on the third Monday of each month –?same place, same time. For more information, contact Allison Blevins at ablevins@pittstate.edu .

October 19: Third Thursday, 5:30–8:30pm on Main Street in Downtown Joplin. Third Thursday is Joplin’s trademark cultural event. Come with your friends and family to stroll through Downtown, eat great food, listen to music, peruse local art and shop! Be sure to check the Downtown Joplin Alliance Facebook page for the full line-up of events. Third Thursday is held on the third Thursday of each month, March–October.

October 24: MSSU Korean Film Festival – I Am Sun Mu, 7:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Cornell Auditorium (3950 Newman Rd). This documentary features the life and work of a North Korean painter and defector who creates, among other things, political pop art that inverts the propaganda he once painted for the North Korean regime. As he prepares undercover for a special solo exhibition in China, an unexpected turn of events puts Sun Mu and his family in danger. The MSSU Korean Film Festival provides a rare opportunity to enjoy the best works of creative directors and performers from South Korea. For more information call 417.625.9736 or email stebbins-c@mssu.edu.

October 28: Joplin Public Library Writers' Faire, 10:00am–2:00pm at Joplin Public Library (1901 E 20th St). Joplin Public Library and Post Art Library are co-hosting the Joplin Public Library Writers’ Faire. The purpose of the writers’ faire is to provide a venue for writers to connect with potential audiences and to encourage community support of local and regional writers. Individual writers, writers' groups, and organizations, including published and non-published will be represented at the faire. For more information or to register, please contact Jill Sullivan at 417.623.7953 x1041 or Derek Moser at 417.623.7953 x1018. Registration closes at 5:30pm on Friday, October 13 or when the event reaches full capacity. For more information call 417.623.7953.

October 30 & 31: Auditions for I’ll Be Home For Christmas, 7:00pm at Joplin Little Theatre (3009 W 1st St). A Musical/Drama/Comedy about a faith-based family during World War II, complete with songs and radio shows from the big band swing era. To view a listing of parts available and descriptions of each visit joplinlittletheatre.org. For more information call 417.623.3638. Performance dates are December 13–17, 2017.

October 31: MSSU Korean Film Festival – Train to Busan, 2:30pm at Missouri Southern State University, Phelps Theater (3950 Newman Rd). Train to Busan, described as “everything you could possibly want a zombie film to be,” shows what happens when a mysterious virus spreads across the country and the infected victims become the murderous undead. The MSSU Korean Film Festival provides a rare opportunity to enjoy the best works of creative directors and performers from South Korea. For more information call 417.625.9736 or email stebbins-c@mssu.edu.

October 31: MSSU Korean Film Festival – The Host, 7:00pm at Missouri Southern State University, Cornell Auditorium (3950 Newman Rd). The Host, in the tradition of King Kong and Godzilla, features a river monster spawned by a chemical spill that terrorizes a city. The MSSU Korean Film Festival provides a rare opportunity to enjoy the best works of creative directors and performers from South Korea. For more information call 417.625.9736 or email stebbins-c@mssu.edu.

October: National Arts & Humanities Month. The month of October is National Arts & Humanities Month and coast-to-coast collective recognition of the importance of culture in America. NAHM was launched by Americans for the Arts 30 years ago as National Arts Week in honor of the twentieth anniversary of the National Endowment for the Arts. In 1993, it was reestablished by Americans for the Arts and national arts partners as a month-long celebration, with goals of focusing on the arts at local, state, and national levels. Encouraging individuals and organizations to participate in the arts. Allowing governments and businesses to show their support of the arts and raising public awareness about the role the arts and humanities play in our communities and lives.